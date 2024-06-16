Harper Beckham is adorable in cool-girl summer dress in sweet photo with dad David

It's no secret that Harper Beckham is a total daddy's girl. The youngest of Victoria and David Beckham's brood is often sharing sweet moments with her footballer father, from joining him on the pitch to travelling the world by his side.

Honouring her husband on Father's Day on Sunday, former Spice Girl Victoria shared a series of sweet photos of her children in tribute to the "best daddy".

She wrote; "Happy father’s day to the best daddy! We all love you so much! You are our everything [heart emojis] so many kisses."

In one sweet photograph shared by the fashion designer, David and Harper looked adorable together as the doting dad wrapped his arm around his daughter's shoulder.

© Instagram Harper and David share a close relationship

12-year-old Harper looked chic and summery in a pretty floral mini dress, complete with a delicate broderie neckline and feminine puffed sleeves. The youngest Beckham swept her honey-blonde hair into a sleek low ponytail, beaming alongside her father as the duo enjoyed the sunshine on a beach.

Beside them was a sandy paddleboard, suggesting the sporty pair had enjoyed a spot of watersports during their family date. "Harper is the cutest Daddy’s girl," penned a fan in the comments of Victoria's post.

"He seems like the hands-on parent," shared another fan. "A good dad. David is the perfect role model."

Harper and David's daddy-daughter moments

At just 12, Harper has already ticked off several things off her bucket list that most people dream of. From gracing the front row at Fashion Week, to having her own tiny property at her parent's Cotswolds estate and partying with the Spice Girls, David and Victoria's mini-me is arguably one of the coolest celebrity children.

© Instagram / @davidbeckham Harper joined her dad David in Miami earlier this month

Last week, David and his mini-me enjoyed time in Miami together supporting his football team, Inter Miami FC.

© Karwai Tang Harper stood by her father's side at the premiere of 'Beckham' on Netflix

In an interview back in 2017, David said: "We want to show our kids love. I got criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day… I kiss all my kids on the lips."

But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children."

© Instagram David was criticised for kissing his daughter on the lips

He finished by adding: "We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and you know, we're very affectionate with them."