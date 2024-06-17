Harper Beckham, 12, just rocked Barbie pink in new picture with dad David

Father's Day fell on Sunday and we loved seeing some of our favourite celebrities share special snapshots of all the great dads out there! Victoria Beckham got in on the action, sharing some seriously sweet unseen moments with her followers, showing her husband David cuddling up to his children.

WATCH: David Beckham's unseen family moments

In one picture, Harper Beckham, who is a total daddy's girl, was seen embracing her dad, wearing a really cool, oversized sweater in the most fabulous Barbie pink. With her lovely long hair and fresh complexion, she made the almost neon shade work so well.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham Harper wearing a Barbie pink sweater with dad David

Ever since the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie hit screens in 2023, pink has hot new heights, with celebrities everywhere embracing the vibrant tone. Harper is in on the action and we are obsessed!

The youngest of Victoria and David Beckham's brood is often seen with her parents online and we always love seeing what the glamorous family are up to. Former Spice Girl Victoria shared a series of sweet photos of her children in tribute to the "best daddy", writing; "Happy father’s day to the best daddy! We all love you so much! You are our everything [heart emojis] so many kisses."

© Instagram Harper and David share a close relationship

In another shot, Harper can be seen in the Cotswolds (the family's favourite bolthole) wearing a pretty floral frock. Looking chic and summery, the style had a delicate broderie neckline and feminine puffed sleeves. She wore her honey-blonde hair into a sleek low ponytail, beaming alongside her father as the duo enjoyed the sunshine on a beach.

© Getty David and daughter Harper watching a football match earlier this month

Harper is the only girl in the Beckham family offspring and David has often been criticised for kissing his young daughter on the lips in various posts on social media. Speaking on the topic in 2017, the former Manchester United legend defended the term of affection, and said: "We want to show our kids love. I got criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day… I kiss all my kids on the lips. But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children."