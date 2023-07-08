Victoria Beckham reveals Harper Seven's incredible Prada birthday party

Victoria and David Beckham just threw Harper Seven an epic birthday bash! Taking to Instagram on Saturday, proud mum Victoria shared several photos from her daughter's Prada-themed dinner party, which took place at Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, London.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper stopped for a photo outside the Prada Caffe at Harrods

Captioning the sweet snaps, Victoria wrote: "Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven. CHIC!! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @harrods."

Sparking a major reaction from her 30 million followers, many were quick to comment on the post. "@victoriabeckham omg, Harper is so beautiful, a very Happy B-day to this lovely lady," wrote one.

© Instagram Harper pictured with her dad David at the Prada Caffe

"Such a credit to you both. And what a lovely young lady she is. Happy early birthday Harper" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "How is she 12 already? Happy birthday."

Clearly, the 12-year-old is already following in her mother's fashionable footsteps. For her birthday celebrations, Harper looked seriously stylish as she stepped out in a lavender dress and trainers adorned with violet laces. She could also be seen carrying a shimmering blue handbag, most likely by Prada.

© Instagram Harper's brother Romeo was also in attendance

As for Victoria, the mum-of-four rocked a black maxi dress that showcased her svelte figure. Accessorising with a brown waist-cinching belt, flat sandals and a statement gold watch, the mum-of-four was a picture of elegance. She wore her brunette locks down in effortless waves and opted for a brown smokey eyeshadow which complimented her high-shine nude lip gloss.

© Instagram Victoria shared photos of Harper's brother Cruz in the Prada Caffe

During her Prada party and lunch, Harper was also joined by her dad, David, and brothers Cruz and Romeo Beckham. While Harper's eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, was noticeably absent from the photos, the 24-year-old is typically based in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and may have been unable to attend.

© Instagram The 12-year-old posed with her epic birthday cake

After posing for photos with her parents, Harper was later congratulated with a red velvet birthday cake decorated with 12 candles.

Recently opened in April, Harrods' Prada Caffe is available to visit until the end of 2023, and we can see why the Beckhams chose it for Harper's birthday meal.

© Instagram Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers

According to the department store's official website: "All the tableware is original and exclusive, selected by Prada to complement the surroundings: think pale-blue Japanese porcelain with a contrasting double black line and crystal glasses featuring the quintessentially Prada triangle motif."

The definition of an Instagrammable spot, the Prada Caffe boasts black-and-white chequered flooring which is a "perfect reproduction of the floor of the first historic Prada boutique, opened in 1913."

The space also features plush velvet sofas that compliment the mint-green walls and counters. As for the menu, the ultra-luxe restaurant promises a "modern take on Italian tradition," with "a wide selection of sweet and savoury dishes" plus gourmet refreshments served throughout the day.

While Harper's birthday celebrations have taken place ahead of her big day, the tween will officially turn 12 on 10 July 2023.