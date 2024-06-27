The real reason Phil Foden left the Euros 2024 England camp revealed

Phil Foden left the Euros 2024 England camp on Wednesday night to be with his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke who is pregnant with their third child.

The couple announced the exciting news they were welcoming their new family addition back in April. Phil and Rebecca are already the doting parents to five-year-old social media star Ronnie and their two-year-old daughter True.

© Instagram Rebecca is currently pregnant with their third child

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett, who is in Germany with the England squad, said: "It is well known that Foden is having a third baby with his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke.

"They confirmed that in April with a baby shower in Stockport and they put some photos on his Instagram account announcing the happy news.

"So, my understanding is that Foden wants to go back and be with his girlfriend for a very short period of time before he comes back out to Germany to continue with England and this tournament."

Phil holding hands with his daughter True

The Football Association also told the publication that Phil team's Spa and GolfResort Weimarer Land left base to attend to "a pressing family matter".

"Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter," a spokesperson said.

Phil and Rebecca are childhood sweethearts, meeting when they were at school. She can often be seen cheering on her beau from the sidelines at football matches.

© Instagram Ronnie is a social media star!

Whilst the couple are in the public eye they keep a relatively love profile themselves, with Rebecca's social media accounts set to private.

However, the eldest son Ronnie, who was named after Phil's late grandfather, has four million followers on his Instagram account which is managed by his mum and dad.

The page usually shares sweet photos of the little one wearing football shirts, as well as touching family updates from their lavish holidays together.

The latest family photo saw the family-of-four smiling in the sunshine whilst on holiday in Marbella.

Rebecca was simply glowing, wearing a stunning lace maxi dress with spaghetti straps as she stood beside her beau, the two little ones beaming at the camera.

© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock Rebecca has been pictured supporting her partner at matches

"Marbella was a dream," were the words written in the caption, alongside a string of emojis.

Another photo showed a sweet father-son photo of Phil holding his son, both in swimming shorts. True and Ronnie were also captured sharing a sweet sibling moment in a large private pool floating on a lilo - so sweet!

When the family aren't getting off around the globe, they are at their incredibly £3 million Cheshire mansion.

The home features five bedrooms and is in a village famous for where footballers live.