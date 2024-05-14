7 lively London bars to watch the Euros from this summer

Nothing quite says British summer like an afternoon in a bar or beer garden, lapping up the sun while enjoying a Pimm's or your favourite pint. Adding another element to the heady mix is the men's Euros this summer.

Having come second to Italy in 2020, and with England's women's victory in 2022, it's all to play for - promising an exciting tournament from 14 June to 14 July.

Many of us will be looking for places where we can congregate with friends to watch the Three Lions so as part of HELLO!'s new summer hub, we come to you with recommendations of the best bars in London with the best vibes to watch the game from this summer.

1/ 7 © Getty Box Park, Wembley Nothing says getting amongst the action like going to Box Park in Wembley. The games are live-streamed to the enormous screens and Box Park is a hub of street food to keep you going through the excitement of those precious 90 minutes. Just remember that tickets are required for guaranteed entry to any match and are a requirement for all England matches. Visit boxpark.co.uk/euro-2024

2/ 7 © Between the Bridges Between the Bridges, Southbank To soak up all of the best energy of the capital you need to head to Southbank. Between The Bridges is a summer haven, perfect for football viewing as it will show the games on their massive outdoor courtyard screens which are surrounded by the best London street food and plenty of opportunities for grabbing cold pints at half time. Between the Bridges is also opening a brand new cocktail bar 'The Knot' ahead of the Euros summer with its very own speciality cocktail. Visit www.betweenthebridges.co.uk

3/ 7 © Circe Circe, Waterloo If you are feeling like you want a classier affair, why not head to a rooftop terrace? Opening on 24 May, Circe at Waterloo offers a new 550-capacity rooftop bar nestled in the clouds of the city. Inspired by the mythical Circe, the daughter of the ancient Greek sun god Helios, this London hot spot offers luxe food with a Mediterranean feel and promises to mesmerise guests with its theatrical mixology. When not live streaming the Euros games this summer, the bar transforms into the ultimate bottomless brunch spot. Visit www.circesrooftop.co.uk

4/ 7 © Getty The Falcon, Clapham As much as we are picturing ourselves in a sun-drenched bar or beer garden while watching the Euros, we all know that English weather can't always be relied upon. The Falcon in Clapham is the perfect solution as it offers coverage from rain, so the vibe is never ruined. Their top-notch food and drink is of course a bonus. Visit www.thefalconclapham.co.uk

5/ 7 © Getty Greenwood, Victoria Ensuring perfect Euros viewing has to be plenty of screens so you can catch the action from every angle. Greenwood sports bar in Victoria has you covered as there are HD screens dotted in every corner so a quick refreshment stop or a loo break won't have you missing a goal. Visit www.greenwoodlondon.com

6/ 7 © Getty HERE at Outernet, Charing Cross Road A trip to Outernet guarantees the best night to enjoy the non-stop camaraderie of the game. It is set up indoors like a gig where all the action is contained on one huge screen, making those all-important goals feel even more electric with the help of confetti canons. Visit hereldn.com/uefa-euro-2024

7/ 7 © Chris Coulson Big Penny Social, Walthamstow If your ideal Euros viewing party is spent with an ice-cold beer in each hand, we have the spot for you. Big Penny Social, the UK’s biggest beer hall invites football fans to experience the thrill of every match on three huge HD screens. The space boasts a capacity of 1,400 guests, ensuring every fan is offered a seat. And as if that wasn't enough, Big Penny Social will launch the Euros Ambassador Programme, providing football fans with the chance to score exclusive privileges, including a complementary jug of beer and priority access to all matches for their nation. Visit bigpennysocial.co.uk



