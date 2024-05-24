Phil Foden's ultra-private pregnant girlfriend Rebecca, 22, and famous children

Phil Foden, 23, lives and breathes football, with his social media awash with photos documenting his successful career. But one very important person whom the Manchester City midfielder keeps largely away from the spotlight is his 22-year-old partner Rebecca Cooke, the mother of his two children.

The couple are thought to have met at a party in Stockport as teenagers, and they now live in Prestbury where they will soon welcome their third child. See inside Phil's very private relationship…

Phil's childhood sweetheart Rebecca

© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock Rebecca has been pictured supporting her partner at matches

Little is known about Phil and Rebecca's love story, aside from the fact that they share a young family. The footballer was just 18 when they welcomed their eldest son Ronnie in January 2019, followed by a daughter named True in July 2021.

Rebecca has been pictured supporting Phil at football matches with their kids, cheering and taking photos. Aside from these public appearances, Rebecca remains away from the spotlight, rarely featuring on Phil's social media and keeping her profile private.

In April 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their third child by posting photos of their lavish baby shower on their son Ronnie's official Instagram account.

Phil and Rebecca's young kids

Phil has made some rare comments about fatherhood since welcoming his eldest child. He told Manchester City that he was tearful at the birth, which he described as "life-changing."

"I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened. I’m not one for crying in front of people.

"I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment. Your life changes."

Opening up about juggling his career with his family, he said there are pros and cons. While he said he's had to "sacrifice" some key moments in his kids' lives, he said he cherishes the time he gets to spend with them.

"I go home and see him smiling, so there’s more important things than worrying about one bad session. You look at things in a different way when you’ve got a kid," Phil explained.

© Instagram Phil occasionally shares photos of his kids on social media

Despite saying he's "really enjoying" being a father, he spoke candidly about the difficulties of spending time away from home.

"I was there when he started crawling, but I think I was in London when he started to walk," he said, adding: "It’s unfortunate to miss things like that but it’s a sacrifice that he’ll appreciate when he’s older."

He has shared a handful of sweet photos with his kids, including one marking Ronnie's first birthday in 2020, and another with his son proudly sporting his medal. "What a day yesterday. A cup Final win at Wembley, an assist and MOTM. Then I get to come home to this one...stuff dreams are made of!!" he wrote.

© Instagram The Manchester City star shared a rare photo of his family

Most recently, he took to the pitch with his two lookalike children, who sported blue outfits and blonde hair, alongside their mother, who looked glamorous in a bump-skimming blue bodycon dress.

Footballer's famous son

Ronnie became an overnight internet sensation in June 2023 after Phil set up an Instagram account for him, which now has almost 4 million followers.

"His personality has made him who he is. I think he went quite viral after [we] won the Champions League. He just reminds me of myself when I was a kid and he's very funny," Phil told Sky Sports News.

© Instagram Ronnie has his own Instagram account

"I couldn't believe it. Every comment on my social media page was asking to see him. So I thought I'd give the fans what they wanted and create an account for him and it just blew up."

It was through Ronnie's account that Phil and Rebecca announced the news that they were expanding their family.

Posing for a rare family photo, Phil and Ronnie rocked matching black outfits while Rebecca held daughter True, who wore a similar blue dress to her mother. Rebecca's blossoming baby bump was just visible in the figure-hugging dress, which tied in with the blue and white colour scheme of the balloons and flowers.

Foden family house

Phil previously lived with his parents in Chester. He is thought to have moved out of the family home, which he purchased for £2.8 million, and into his own property with Rebecca in 2021.

Now, it is reported the footballer and his partner live in a five-bedroom house in Prestbury believed to be worth £3 million.

