Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian leaves home behind as she teases big news with baby Rocky
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
kourtney kardashian silver mini dress tao chicago opening 2018© Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take baby Rocky back on the road after Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Khloe returned to LA for sister Khloe's 40th birthday party

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On the road again! Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have left Los Angeles following her sister Khloe's 40th birthday celebrations to return to the Blink 182 tour.

The mom-of-four took to Instagram Stories to take fans along on the journey with her, as they traveled back to their tour bus in Arizona, as the band are playing in Glendale on July 2. Kourtney shared a picture of the bus, and later a snap from inside what appeared to be a rental home with gorgeous palm trees and the mountains in the background, revealing it was 112 degrees outside. 

Posted by Kourtney Kardashian, a large tour bus sits in a parking lot with palm trees behind © Instagram
Kourtney is back on the road again

In a later video, she showed off the swimming pool, perfect for cooling down in the desert heat. 

Travis has been touring the country with bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, but the pair recently returned to LA from Texas where she had been cheering on her husband alongside their nine-month-old son Rocky and her nine-year-old son Reign. 

Picture posted by Kourtney Kardashian. A white rocker chair sits inside on wooden floor, and outside the floor to ceiling glass windows are palm trees© Instagram
Kourtney shares view from inside Arizona home

Kourtney is also mom to 14-year-old son Mason and daughter Penelope, 11; she welcomed the eldest three with ex-partner Scott Disick. Travis is dad to son Landon, 15, and daughter Alabama, 18, and has helped raise ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Atiana de la Hoya. 

Swimming pool is in focus surrounded by palm trees and mountains in the background© Instagram
Kourtney returned to the Blink 182 tour and shared video of her view

The family have been touring with Travis, and Kourt has been keeping fans updated, including most recently of their time in San Antonio, Texas.

"Peace and loud," Kourtney captioned her video, which also featured clips of a beach and the ocean view from a hotel room. 

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker with son Rocky© Instagram
Kourtney and husband Travis with son Rocky on their tour bus

But she returned to LA for younger sister Khloe's lavish, Dolly Parton-inspired 40th party, as the Good American co-founder marked the milestone surrounded by family and friends who all wore denim. 

Khloe,  keeping fully on theme, dazzled in a denim corset adorned with rhinestones, cut-out jeans, a denim cowboy hat, and several diamond necklaces. 

Snoop Dogg was a guest, with sister Kim revealing that Khloe "had no idea" Snoop would be the surprise performer; Kim also captured Khloe's joy as she rapped along to the iconic star's music as he was joined on stage by Kurupt.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more