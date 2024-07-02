Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take baby Rocky back on the road after Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

On the road again! Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have left Los Angeles following her sister Khloe's 40th birthday celebrations to return to the Blink 182 tour.

The mom-of-four took to Instagram Stories to take fans along on the journey with her, as they traveled back to their tour bus in Arizona, as the band are playing in Glendale on July 2. Kourtney shared a picture of the bus, and later a snap from inside what appeared to be a rental home with gorgeous palm trees and the mountains in the background, revealing it was 112 degrees outside.

© Instagram Kourtney is back on the road again

In a later video, she showed off the swimming pool, perfect for cooling down in the desert heat.

Travis has been touring the country with bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, but the pair recently returned to LA from Texas where she had been cheering on her husband alongside their nine-month-old son Rocky and her nine-year-old son Reign.

© Instagram Kourtney shares view from inside Arizona home

Kourtney is also mom to 14-year-old son Mason and daughter Penelope, 11; she welcomed the eldest three with ex-partner Scott Disick. Travis is dad to son Landon, 15, and daughter Alabama, 18, and has helped raise ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Atiana de la Hoya.

© Instagram Kourtney returned to the Blink 182 tour and shared video of her view

The family have been touring with Travis, and Kourt has been keeping fans updated, including most recently of their time in San Antonio, Texas.

"Peace and loud," Kourtney captioned her video, which also featured clips of a beach and the ocean view from a hotel room.

© Instagram Kourtney and husband Travis with son Rocky on their tour bus

But she returned to LA for younger sister Khloe's lavish, Dolly Parton-inspired 40th party, as the Good American co-founder marked the milestone surrounded by family and friends who all wore denim.

Khloe, keeping fully on theme, dazzled in a denim corset adorned with rhinestones, cut-out jeans, a denim cowboy hat, and several diamond necklaces.

Snoop Dogg was a guest, with sister Kim revealing that Khloe "had no idea" Snoop would be the surprise performer; Kim also captured Khloe's joy as she rapped along to the iconic star's music as he was joined on stage by Kurupt.