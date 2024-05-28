Kourtney Kardashian details deeply personal journey she underwent before getting pregnant with Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her challenging journey to conceive her 6-month-old son, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker.

The reality star revealed that she went through five failed IVF cycles and three egg retrievals before successfully conceiving their little one.

Kourtney shared this deeply personal news on her Instagram Story, responding to a fan who asked how she found the strength to keep going amid her struggles.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals). My body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life," the 45-year-old Poosh founder wrote.

She continued, "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also, lots of optimizing my health."

In an encouraging message to the fan, who had gone through six rounds of IVF, Kourtney added, "I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

The eldest Kardashian sister and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed their first child together in November 2023.

From the beginning, they were transparent about their journey to conceive, sharing their experiences during the premiere season of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Travis, who wed in a Santa Barbara courthouse in May 2022, also spoke about the unconventional methods they tried to increase their chances of getting pregnant.

During Season 1 of The Kardashians, Kourtney mentioned that her fertility doctor suggested she drink Travis’s semen four times a week.

By December 2022, the couple announced on their reality series that they had paused their IVF treatments and decided to try to conceive naturally.

Their perseverance paid off, and they joyously announced Kourtney’s pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles in June 2023.

Their journey wasn’t without its scares. In September, Kourtney had to undergo an “urgent fetal surgery” that saved Rocky’s life.

Thankfully, she later gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Reflecting on the experience, Kourtney described motherhood as "the most important job in the world."

Rocky is a delightful addition to their blended family. Kourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18. He also helped raise and remains close to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, 25, from a previous relationship.