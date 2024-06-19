Kourtney Kardashian supports husband Travis Barker as he makes emotional announcement

Kourtney Kardashian is championing her husband Travis Barker as he makes an emotional announcement. The Lemme entrepreneur took to Instagram to support Travis as he revealed his new wellness initiative, Run Travis Run.

The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to announce his new wellness experience, which will allow fans to join him on a run and offers a "360-degree experience of health, wellness and mindful explorations", with fitness classes and mindfulness workshops.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney supports Travis' latest venture

He explained that the reason for the initiative stemmed from his plane accident in 2008, which burnt 70% of his body.

"I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again", he explained. "I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself."

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney and Travis celebrate two years' marriage

The drummer started his inspirational journey with short walks that turned into short daily runs, telling fans that he "felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran. I’ve kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I even run 3 miles everyday before my shows when I’m on tour."

His love of running amped up this past year, when he ran his first half marathon and participated in a few 5k runs: "I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another. The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like minded people together."

He signed off the post: "I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits."

Kourtney reshared Travis' emotional announcement to her story, writing: "you are so inspiring @travisbarker" with a heart emoji to show her love and support for her husband.

This isn't the first time that Kourtney has supported Travis in growing since his traumatic plane accident in 2008, as the drummer got on his first plane with her in August 2021 after 13 years without flying.

He captioned a photo of them boarding the flight with the caption: "With you anything is possible".

He said of his wife's support: "I think the power of love really helped me," adding: Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us."