Kourtney Kardashian's dark haired baby son Rocky steals the show in rare family photo

Kourtney Kardashian is one proud mama! The reality TV star is currently on a road trip with husband Travis Barker and his eldest daughter, Alabama, but it was Kourt's youngest son who stole the show.

Rocky's beautiful head of dark hair was on show, as he cuddled into his mom and looked out the window. Kourt, 45, pouted for the picture, taken by 18-year-old Alabama, while Travis sat next to her in a black hoodie.

A mirror behind them appeared to show Kourt's nine-year-old son Reign had also taken the trip with them; they looked to be in a tour bus but earlier Alabama had shared a snap from a private jet with a location stamp of Houston, Texas.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker with son Rocky

The family have been touring with Travis and his band Blink 182 who will play in Fort Worth, Texas on June 25. The night before they played in San Antonio, and mom-of-three Kourtney shared footage of their time in the Texan coastal town.

"Peace and loud," Kourtney captioned her video, which also featured clips of a beach and the ocean view from a hotel room.

Kourtney is also mom to 14-year-old son Mason and daughter Penelope, 11.

Travis is dad to son Landon, 15, and has helped raise ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Atiana de la Hoya.

© Instagram Kourtney is mom to four kids, including daughter Penelope

Before Rocky's birth in November 2023, Kourtney was rushed to hospital where she underwent emergency fetal surgery and she recently revealed it was because Rocky had fluid in his lungs.

Speaking during a confessional, Kourtney said: "A couple months ago, we had a terrifying scare where I had to have emergency fetal surgery.

Travis Barker shares father-son bond with baby Rocky

"Baby Rocky had to have fetal surgery for fluid in his lung. And it's super rare, that this [is] the condition that he had but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it. And thank you, God, for this successful surgery. I'm honestly just so grateful, I have no words."

"I was definitely filled with fear after the surgery and the fluid in his lungs," she continued. "Actually, it did start coming back and then I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health."

Kourtney credited a positive shift in her mindset for helping her get through the ordeal.