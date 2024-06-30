Khloe Kardashian turns 40: Inside the reality star's wild birthday bash

Khloé Kardashian brought a touch of Tennessee charm to California, celebrating her 40th birthday with a lavish, Dolly Parton-inspired party.

The Good American co-founder marked her milestone birthday in style, surrounded by family and friends, with festivities captured in vibrant clips shared on her Instagram Story.

Arriving at the celebration in true Khloé fashion, she dazzled in a denim corset adorned with rhinestones, cut-out jeans, a denim cowboy hat, and several diamond necklaces.

The evening’s biggest surprise was the entertainment. In a heartfelt reveal on social media, Kim Kardashian shared that her sister "had no idea @snoopdogg was coming, so this made her whole night."

Recommended video You may also like Khloe Kardashian hosts party with her nieces and nephews

Khloé’s joy was palpable as she jumped around and rapped along with the MTV Music Award winner, who took the stage to the delight of the crowd. During his performance, Snoop shouted, "Happy birthday, Khloé!" while pole dancers added to the electrifying atmosphere with their acrobatics.

Snoop was joined by Kurupt, who made a grand entrance wearing a red and black Western-style shirt, jeans, boots, a black cowboy hat, and a large silver belt buckle.

© Instagram Khloe enjoyed a Dolly Parton themed 40th birthday party

Warren G also joined the fun, dressed in all black with a Western shirt featuring silver embroidery, a leather jacket, and his own Stetson. The trio's performance of Snoop's hit "Ain't No Fun" had Khloé exclaiming, "I'm dying," as she and her guests sang along enthusiastically.

As the night continued, it was time to present the massive wedding-style cake, propped up on a stand made from boxes of Dolly Parton-inspired Duncan Hines cake mixes.

Khloé, clad in her denim Daisy Dukes and chaps outfit, jumped on stage and danced to the beat, embodying the party’s energetic spirit.

© Instagram Khloe's wore a stunning cowboy outfit to her birthday bash

Mom Kris Jenner, looking elegant in a denim suit paired with a black top, showcased her playful side by grabbing a money gun and shooting dollar bills into the crowd, matching Snoop's antics.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker joined the festivities in coordinated denim looks. Kourtney wore a long button-down shirt as a dress with black stockings, while Travis sported a matching denim shirt with light blue jeans. The couple shared a sweet moment dancing together, captured in a video posted on Kourtney’s Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Khloe's wild west themed party

Guests also enjoyed taking turns riding a realistic mechanical bull, adding a fun and adventurous twist to the evening. Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story gave fans a glimpse inside the venue, which featured a massive 'Khloewood' sign, inflatable pink furniture, and tables covered with pink and white checkered cloths.

The saloon-themed event offered signature cocktails named after the birthday girl, including an Espress-Khlo Martini and a Show Me the Khlo-Money, featuring Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. Other themed drinks included the outlaw-inspired No. 1 Most Wanted and the Raspberry Rouge, also made with 818 Tequila Blanco.

© Instagram Khloe parties at her birthday bash

Khloé kicked off her birthday celebrations with Jell-O shots by the pool alongside friends. She expressed her gratitude to her fans, writing: "Deeply Grateful For Every Moment. I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!" She also shared glimpses of her preparations for the big night, including videos of makeup and hair artists working their magic.

For her party look, Khloé chose a strapless, denim corset embellished with sparkling rhinestones, paired with cut-out jeans and a denim cowgirl hat. In the background of one of her Instagram clips, a voiceover from Dolly Parton could be heard saying, "You got to get up at five o'clock for your hair, do your hair, and then you got to be in makeup at six," adding a humorous touch to the glamorous preparations.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis enjoyed a night out without Rocky

Kim also embraced the denim and diamonds theme, donning a light blue denim corset top with glittering cross-shaped embellishments, matching denim trousers, and a fuzzy blue scarf.

She accessorized with a baby blue purse, chunky silver necklaces, and sparkling bracelets, her dark locks flowing in light curls. Kim revealed that her custom-made outfit was from the brand Chrome Hearts by Jessie Jo Stark, sharing a detailed look at the dazzling embellishments on the back of her ensemble.