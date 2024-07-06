Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian lead A-Listers at billionaire Michael Rubin's lavish Hamptons White Party

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has once again hosted his legendary All-White Fourth of July party, a dazzling affair that has become an annual tradition at his Hamptons estate.

This year, the guest list was as star-studded as ever, with celebrities like Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kim Kardashian arriving in style.

The billionaire's opulent Bridgehampton manse was the perfect backdrop for the soirée, with guests adhering to the all-white dress code and adding their unique touches of glamour.

Kim Kardashian, always a fashion icon, made a grand entrance in a silky halter top and matching skirt, epitomizing elegance.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and Emily Ratajkowski also turned heads as they arrived, with Emily accompanied by her friend Winnie Harlow.

The estate, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and a sprawling rooftop, offered breathtaking views of the oceanfront, which guests enjoyed as they mingled.

Tom Brady was seen catching up with former teammate Rob Gronkowski and their old boss, Robert Kraft. The trio's camaraderie was a highlight, drawing the attention of many, including Jake Paul, who engaged in a lively conversation with Gronkowski.

As the sun set on Bridgehampton, more A-listers made their way to the party. Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader arrived, dazzling the cameras alongside her photogenic sister. Michael’s fiancée, Camille Fishel, showcased her impeccable style and toned abs on social media, kicking off the event with the caption, "White party time."

Guests enjoyed the luxurious setting, sipping champagne and snapping selfies against the picturesque backdrop.

Among the early arrivals, Megan Fox was spotted in conversation with her former fiancée, Machine Gun Kelly, sparking curiosity about their relationship status since calling off their engagement in March.

Friends Emily Ratajkowski and Winnie Harlow posed for photos, adding to the event's vibrant atmosphere.

Other notable attendees included Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank and YouTuber Druski, both seen enjoying the festivities. The guest list continued to grow as night fell, reminiscent of last year’s gathering that saw the likes of Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, DJ Khaled, and Kevin Hart.

This year's bash welcomed French Montana, who slightly deviated from the dress code with a white-pink suit, adding a splash of color to the monochromatic theme.

Last year’s highlights included Usher leading a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" for Kevin Hart, who celebrated his 45th birthday this weekend but was not seen arriving early this time.

As the clock struck 9 PM, fireworks displays across the East Coast illuminated the night sky. While the guests at Rubin's estate could not view the Sag Harbor Yacht Club's display or the famous Three Mile Harbor procession, they enjoyed a continuous flow of drinks and hors d'oeuvres, curated by their generous host.

Michael Rubin, who amassed his fortune by selling Global Sports Incorporated to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011, has since expanded his empire by repurchasing Fanatics Inc., Rue La La, and ShopRunner. His success has allowed him to host these lavish gatherings, which have become the talk of the town each year.