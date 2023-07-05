Who is billionaire Michael Rubin? - See inside mind-blowing $50 million Hamptons home

Michael was the host of the star-studded white party for July Fourth

Michael Rubin is the talk of the town after throwing the most sensational Independence Day party at his multi-million dollar Hamptons home on Tuesday.

With a guest list which included the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady and Justin Bieber, the July Fourth white party celebrations were never going to be tame.

But who is the man behind the party of the year and what does a family home with a $50 million price tag look like?

Who is Michael Rubin?

Michael is more than a man with Hollywood's A-list on speed dial. The billionaire has amassed a fortune as a successful businessman and philanthropist.

He's the CEO of Fantatics which is described by Wikipedia as: "The world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise."

© Getty Images Michael Rubin is a self-made billionaire

According to his profile on Fanatics, Michael began selling seeds door to door when he was eight years old, and by the age of 12 he was the founder of a ski tuning show run in his parent's basement.

Michael hit money problems and had to be bailed out by his dad at 16, on the condition he would attend college. He lasted one semester before dropping out to focus on his business ventures.

When did he buy his Hamptons home?

After making millions from selling sports memorabilia, Michael purchased a beautiful Hamptons home in 2020. With a price tag of $50 million it was never going to be anything short of spectacular, which is proven in the video below.

WATCH: Inside Michael Rubin's spectacular $50 million Hamptons home where he threw epic July Fourth party

Inside Michael Rubin's $50 million property

The lavish home was completely refurbished after a fire damaged the property on the plot previously. With 8,000 feet, there was a lot of space to fill - and Michael packed it with luxury.

The oceanside home boasts spectacular views and has seven enormous bedrooms and four jaw-dropping bathrooms too.

© Instagram/Kenny Chesney Michael's jaw-dropping Hamptons home

While picturesque Scott Cameron Beach is on the doorstep, a Hamptons mansion wouldn't be the same without a swimming pool.

Michael's home sits on 6.5 acres of land and is the perfect summertime party venue.

Beyonce and Jay Z partied at Michael's home on July Fourth

How much is Michael Rubin worth?

Michael's net worth is nothing to be sniffed at. The 50-year-old has an eye-watering fortune of $11.5 billion according to Forbes, and it's only climbing.

He is a self-made billionaire.

© Instagram/Michael Rubin Michael Rubin with his children and girlfriend, Camille Fishel

Does Michael Rubin have children?

Michael is also a family man. He has a daughter, Kylie, from his marriage to ex-wife, Meegan Rubin. He also has two young daughters, Gema and Romi, who he shares with his current girlfriend, model Camille Fishel.

© Instagram/Michael Rubin Michael on vacation with his family

Michael's Hamptons home isn't his only property either, as he bought a penthouse in New York for a reported $43 million in 2018.