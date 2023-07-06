Billionaire Michael Rubin's model girlfriend - everything we know about Camille Fishel

Michael Rubin ensured all eyes were on him, his stunning $50 million home and his A-list pals when he threw his wild, white party for Independence Day this year.

But when he's not throwing open the doors to his lavish Hamptons home for a star-studded bash, he lives there with his family.

The billionaire Fanatics founder is a dad to three children, Kylie, 17, and he shares his two youngest, Romi and Gema, with his current girlfriend, Camille Fishel.

But who is the leading lady in Michael's life and when did they meet?

WATCH: Michael Rubin throws incredible July Fourth party at his $50 million Hamptons home

Who is Michael Rubin's girlfriend?

Michael's girlfriend is a model and social media personality and at 32 years old, she's 18 years younger than he is. Camille is a graduate of Florida International University. She left in 2015 with a degree in Communication Arts.

The stunning brunette also has a yoga fashion line with Phat Buddha and continues to model for The Rock Agency.

Michael's partner Camille Fishel at their Hamptons home

How did Michael and Camille meet?

The couple have been dating since 2016, five years after Michael's divorce from his first wife, Meegan Rubin, who he shares his oldest child with.

They've not publicly shared details of how they met but she has become a firm fixture on his Instagram feed over the last six years.

Is Michael Rubin married?

Despite being together for a number of years, Michael and Camille are not believed to be married. She has been referred to as "his wife" by outlets in the past, but the couple are yet to tie the knot.

Michael shares his two youngest daughters with Camille

How many children does Michael Rubin have?

Michael is a father of three, but only his two youngest, Gema, one, and Romi, three, are with Camille.

The family appear to be incredibly close and both Michael and Camille regularly share updates on their lives on Instagram.

© Getty Images Michael and Camille have been together for six years

Fans get a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle with snapshots from their tropical vacations and their antics inside their multi-million dollar homes.

Michael praised Camille on Mother's Day with a gushing post and photo of her with all three of his children. He wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world! Watching you with our kids brings me great happiness! Love u very much."

© Instagram/Michael Rubin Michael and Camille enjoy a lavish vacation with their children

What happened to Camille Fishel in 2022?

The model was thrust into the limelight in 2022 when she was rushed to hospital during their annual July Fourth party. Camille fell off a stage and face-planted at their Hamptons home.

Michael later shared photos of his girlfriend in hospital with a neck brace on. Fortunately, she walked away with just bruises and a damaged ego.