Meet Taylor Swift's beauty queen pal Gracie Hunt — the Chiefs striking heiress

She's young, she's successful and she's lucky enough to call Taylor Swift her friend, but what else do we know about Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chief CEO, Clark Hunt?

After blowing fans away with her sun-soaked, bikini-clad photos on July 4, fans are eager to find out more about the blonde who is quickly racking up a big social media following.

From her family's deep roots in NFL to her own identity in the sports and pageant world, here's what we know about Gracie Hunt, 25.

Football family legacy

Gracie has always been surrounded by football. Her grandfather, late businessman Lamar Hunt, was a founding member of the American Football League and played a pivotal role in the merger with the NFL.

She, her father, her mother, Tavia, and siblings inherited ownership of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2006 when Lamar died in 2006.

© Getty Images Gracie Hunt with her parents Clark and Tavia Hunt

Clark is the chairman and CEO of the team and Gracie regularly makes appearances at the game, cheering on her beloved team.

Ahead of the Super Bowl in 2024, she told the New York Post she was excited for them returning to the championship after their 2023 win and confessed: "I just feel so blessed to have so many joyful memories."

Gracie is the oldest of three siblings. She has a brother, Knobel Hunt, who studies at South Methodist University and a sister, Ava, who attends high school in Texas where she is a cheerleader and athlete.

Beauty and brains

© Getty Images Gracie Hunt was a pageant queen

Gracie made her mark in the beauty pageant world as a beauty queen and won Miss Texas Teen International in 2016 and 2018.

In 2021, she was also crowned Miss Kansas, USA.

© Getty Images Gracie Hunt wone Miss Kansas USA 2021

She's used her platform in pageantry to advocate for causes close to her heart including health and wellness initiatives and anti-bullying campaigns.

Her mom was also in the pageant world and Gracie told People, the year of her big win that "it really has just bonded us so much."

Soccer was her 'first love'

© Instagram Gracie loved soccer - pictured wit her dad and younger brother

Gracie is passionate about her beloved Chiefs, but it was soccer that she wanted to play.

She told Maxim: "Soccer helped build my relationship with my dad. He was my first coach when I was little and those are sweet memories I'll always cherish."

She went on to play in high school and confessed to People in 2021, soccer was her "first love."

But injuries halted a future in the sport.

"After suffering four concussions, that was a dream that I could no longer pursue," she told the outlet. "Which is really hard when you work your entire life to be good at something. I had to find a new dream."

Sport is her passion

© Mark Brown Gracie said her 'first love' was soccer

She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and broadcast journalism.

Gracie has said she hopes to work in sports throughout her life in whatever capacity that may be.

She ran two marathons and two half marathons in 2022 and has a certificate in personal training and nutrition.

© Getty Images Gracie Hunt is passionate about fitness

Gracie has lived with celiac disease since childhood.

Her lifestyle blog is called, Living Gracefully, and she focuses on fitness, travel, wellness, workouts and fashion.

Philanthropy

© Instagram Gracie, Clark, Tavia and Ava Hunt

Gracie wants others to find passion in sport, the way she has and in 2016 she founded the organization, Breaking Barriers Through Sports.

With the help of NFL Play60, she organised clinics for children to receive high-quality sports coaching. She's also put her hand to soccer workshops in Russia, South Africa and Zambia.

Gracie is the ambassador for the Special Olympics.

Friendship with Taylor Swift

Gracie and her family struck up a relationship with Taylor Swift after she began dating Travis Kelce.

"Growing up a fan of Taylor, it’s been beyond exciting to have her attend games and watch her joy and fun cheering on Travis and the Chiefs," she told the NYPost in February 2024. "The team that I’ve grown up loving and cheering for my whole life."

To celebrate the "Shake it Off" hitmaker's 34th birthday, Gracie paid tribute to her on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging," she wrote. "Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!"