Julia Roberts is the coolest mom as she blends into the crowds during night out at Taylor Swift's concert

Julia Roberts isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom! The Pretty Woman actress was spotted in the crowds at Taylor Swift's Eras concert in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend, and it looked like she was having a great time.

While Julia was the only one in the photo, taken on The Eras Tour's X account, it's thought that the Hollywood star was joined by her children, given that they are fans of Taylor too.

In June 2023, the star posted on social media about seeing the award-winning singer, giving a special shout-out in the process.

She wrote: "@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever. #Erastour #betty #13."

Julia - who shares 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinneus, and 17-year-old son Henry - with husband Danny Moder, has previously taken her children to see Taylor backstage at one of her shows too, back in 2015 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.

At the time, she told Extra TV that she had taken her kids to see the singer beforehand, explaining: "They had never been to a concert before and they were big fans." She added that Taylor was "very sweet" with the kids, before turning to Julia with a request of her own.

"She said, 'Would you mind coming on stage during the song and dancing?'"

As a result, Julia was on stage hours later, dancing with Joan Baez while wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt.

Julia isn't the only famous face who has been to see Taylor Swift during her Eras leg of Europe. Other celebrities attending so far have included Hugh Grant, Tom Cruise, Prince William and his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It's been a celebratory time for Julia, who recently paid a rare tribute to her youngest son Henry on social media as he marked his 15th birthday.

The A-lister shared a never-before-seen picture of herself with Henry as a baby, and wrote: "Incredible that this baby is now a towering 17 year old wonder! Happy Birthday beautiful Henry."

Julia and Danny work hard to give their children a private life out of the spotlight and have done an excellent job at doing so. Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time.

"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"