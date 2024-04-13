Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look so in love as they walk hand in hand on dinner date in LA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couldn't keep their hands off each other, or the smiles off their faces, as they enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Amid rumors that they may be attending Coachella Music Festival for Selena Gomez's boyfriend's after-party bash, the loved-up pair kept it quiet on Friday April 12 as they enjoyed a date night at Sushi Park, the famous Los Angeles restaurant.

© Gotham Travis and Taylor in 2023

Taylor, 34, showed her support for her boyfriend as she wore a Kansas City Chiefs-red jacket over a black top and black denim skirt. Travis, also 34, rocked a knitted green shirt and matching shorts.

Their date night comes as the two have been spending time in Los Angeles as the Chiefs star is going from tight end to game show host, hosting an updated version of the television show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Production has reportedly already begun in Los Angeles on the series called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which is why the NFL star and girlfriend Taylor have been spending so much time in the city.

© Danny Mahoney Taylor and Travis arrive to the gamed XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas

Variety first reported the news in March, sharing that there were some concerns "about how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football".

He will need to return to Kansas City for training in mid-July ahead of the new NFL season kicking off in September, and his schedule for the following six months will be tight.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis Kelce was pictured alongside Baz Luhrmann at Taylor's concert in Australia

Taylor and Travis are making the most of this time together though, as Taylor will be flying to Europe in early May to kick off the next leg of her Eras Tour.

The show will resume in Paris, France, and it will be the first shows since the release of her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift announces new album at during her Grammy win

"All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19," Taylor captioned the post on Instagram after announcing the news live at the 2024 Grammys following her 13th Grammy win.

"I am telling you a secret, that I have been keeping for two years, my brand new album comes out April 19, it's called The Tortured Poets Department," she told the audience and fans watching at home. It is unclear if the setlist will change to reflect the new album.