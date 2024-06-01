Travis Kelce and President Joe Biden are new BFFs!

As the Kansas City Chiefs were hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday May 31, to honor their 2024 Super Bowl win, President Biden called Travis out specifically.

© SAUL LOEB President Joe Biden speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during a celebration for the Kansas City Chief

As Biden wrapped up his speech, he said he wanted to turn it over to the team's General Manager Clark Hunt, before quipping: "I'd have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he'd say… Travis, come here, right it's all yours, pal."

At last year's ceremony Travis stepped forward to the mic as Biden turned away but was pulled back by friend Patrick Mahomes who apologized before Travis could speak.

Watch what happened this year...

Travis Kelce jokes with President Joe Biden at White House

This year, Travis laughed and began: "My fellow Americans… it's nice to see you all yet again."

As the team cheered, Travis added: "I'm not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I'd get tased I'm going to go back to my spot!"

© Andrew Harnik President Joe Biden (L) greets NFL Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (C) and tight end Travis (R)

The entire team, including kicker Harrison Butker who recently slammed the President in a college graduation speech at Benedictine College, stood on the South Lawn as Biden gave a short speech, praising their skills and joking that he "liked the idea" of back to back wins; Biden is up for re-election in 2024.

He also honored the victims of the Super Bowl parade mass shooting that took place in March 2024.

Biden later tried on a football helmet to encouragement from the team.

© Chip Somodevilla Joe Biden puts on a helmet given to him by the NFL Super Bowl champions head coach Andy Reid

On May 11 2024, Harrison, 28, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, gave a speech at Benedictine College – a private Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas – which in part took aim at Pride month, abortion rights, President Joe Biden, and women who may choose to prioritize work over marriage and children.

The speech went viral and drew ire around the globe, particularly as he quoted a Taylor Swift song but didn't credit her, instead calling her "my teammate's girlfriend".

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 Taylor is currently on tour in Europe

Taylor and Travis have been dating since Summer 2023.

The NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said that Harrison gave the speech "in his personal capacity," and that: "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

© Chip Somodevilla Harrison Butker (top second from right) looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden puts on a helmet given to him by the NFL Super Bowl champions head coach Andy Reid

Travis also spoke out, telling fans that "when it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict's commencement speech, those are his".

"I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids."