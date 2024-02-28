Taylor Swift’s ‘sweet’ attempt to ‘fit in’ with Travis Kelce’s teammates revealed

Taylor Swift gifted Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates with a sweet surprise during the NFL season, which really won them over.

The "Cruel Summer" songstress took to the kitchen to whip up a sweet treat for the team during the NFL season, giving them some homemade pop tarts to keep them working hard as the season went on.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid opened up about the singer's baking endeavors on NBC.

© Ethan Miller Taylor over the moon for Kansas City Chiefs

"She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," Andy revealed. Better yet, the sweet treats went down a storm among Travis' teammates.

"It was over. She knew right where to go", Andy added.

© Alex Grimm Andy Reid and Travis Kelce

Sadly, Andy didn't get to try one of the homemade pop tarts - as he joked the offensive linemen "definitely" didn't save him a bite. But he appreciated that this was a way for the singer to try and "fit in" with the team.

Clearly Taylor understands that baked goods are the way to anyone's hearts, as she baked for the tight end before, making some cinnamon rolls for one of his pregame parties in October.

But it seems to have left a good impression, as the coach sang her praises. It seems that he knew her before she started dating the Chiefs' star tight end.

"I knew her dad and her mom, good, solid people. I met her when she was young," Andy said. "And she's so grounded for who she is."

© Ethan Miller Taylor at the Super Bowl with Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Taylor's popularity has drawn massive attention to the NFL, as her appearances at Chiefs' matches have often been remarked upon by commentators. In fact, as she attended a match on October 1, the camera cut away to her, Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 17 times.

An estimated 123.7 millon viewers tuned in for the Super Bowl, making it the largest audience for a single-network telecast in history.

"Since the queen has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world", Andy suggested. "But she handles it."

© Ezra Shaw Taylor and Travis kiss as the Kansas City Chiefs win

It seems that Travis' teammates have taken it in their stride.

"It was never an issue, honestly," he said. "Kelce handled it great. She handled it great. And it was never an issue."

The singer is currently down under for the Australian leg of her tour, and she took to Instagram to share her thoughts after finishing her Sydney stops.

"Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney…", she opened the post. "What a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you. I’m so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium 4 times."

"I’ll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible", she said. "I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever".