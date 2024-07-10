Novak Djokovic shares heartfelt tribute to wife Jelena with unseen footage on 10th wedding anniversary

Novak Djokovic might be focused on winning another Grand Slam, but on Wednesday, the tennis star took a heartfelt moment to pay a sweet tribute to his wife Jelena in honour of their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram to share a montage of throwback pictures and unseen footage from their personal album, the 37-year-old penned the sweetest poem as he declared his love for his partner. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Novak Djokovic reflects on the past decade with wife Jelena

"Ten years of joy, Ten years of dreams, Ten years as islands, Ten years as streams," he wrote. "Ten years as parents, Ten years as one, Ten years of dancing, Ten years of fun.

"Ten years of yoga, Ten years we stretch, Ten years of dogs, Ten years go fetch. Ten years of flying, Ten years at sea, Ten years of you, The best part of me."

He added: "Ten years of tennis, Ten years of balls, Ten years of triumph, Ten years of falls. Ten years as teammates, Ten years together, Ten years Jelena, I love you forever. I love you."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis The couple have been married for ten years

The post comes hours before Novak is due to take on Alex de Minaur on Centre Court for a place in Wimbledon's men's semi-final. This year, Novak has made headlines after his match with Holger Rune where he hit back at those bellowing "Ruuuune" throughout the evening.

The crowds were cheering Rune in an elongated chant that sounded similar to booing – something, which Novak described as "disrespectful" to him.

Novak and Jelena's wedding

The seven-time Wimbledon champion and NDF CEO walked down the aisle in 2014 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! Magazine.

© Getty Novak and Jelena are highschool sweethearts

They first crossed paths back in the late 90s during their time at school in Serbia. They started dating in the noughties, just a few years after Novak kicked off his professional tennis career.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the moment Jelena walked down the aisle, Novak gushed: "Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel. I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment."

Jelena added: "The wedding was everything we hoped it would be. Our family and closest friends united in a beautiful setting in celebration of our love. It was truly emotional and unforgettable for us."

Journey to parenthood

The couple are doting parents to two children; their first child, Stefan, was born in October 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Tara in September 2017. Jelena is often seen on the sidelines cheering on Novak with their children during major tournaments.

© Getty Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena and their two children

In an interview with HELLO! in 2022, Novak opened up about the joys of fatherhood. He said: "I really enjoy spending time with my kids. I adapt to their needs and for once, I am not a tennis player - but just a dad, and that feels so humbling. And it is quite hard work in fact!"

The sportsman added: "The change that fatherhood has brought to me is constant and ongoing. As they grow, I grow. We learn together. Before them, all the focus of the family was on me and my career. As they came into our life that focus has shifted on to them and I think it is the best thing that has happened to me.

"It has helped me appreciate more everything I do and have - especially time. All of my free time is going towards them. I think my heart grew in size too!"