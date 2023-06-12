Andy Murray addresses Novak Djokovic's historic win at the French Open

Andy Murray has congratulated Novak Djokovic on his historic triumph at the French Open. The Serbian player has won his 23rd Grand Slam title following his victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy was among the many to react to the record-breaking moment as he joked that he hopes Novak will now "take his eye off the ball" in the build-up to Wimbledon.

"I'm not saying he makes it look easy but he makes it look a lot more easy than it should," the Great Britain player said. "I am happy for him, he deserves it.

"When he beat me in the final of the (2016) French Open he lost motivation so maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon! But congratulations to him – it's an incredible achievement."

Both tennis stars enjoyed successful Sundays, with Andy beating Austrian player Jurij Rodionov in the men's final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy. The 36-year-old will soon be vying for a fourth grand slam at next month's Wimbledon.

Of his latest win, Andy shared: "It's brilliant to win another one. My kids are always asking me when I go away if I come home with a trophy and that’s been rare these last few years.

"They actually came two minutes before the rain came my wife had to take them back home. So they've missed the end of the match but I think they're watching on the TV so Sophia, Edie, Teddy and Lola - I hope you're watching and I'll bring you home a trophy tonight."

Both Andy and Kim are doting parents to their four young children; Sophia, seven, Edie, five, three-year-old son Teddie and two-year-old Lola. During a chat with HELLO! back in November, Andy touched upon missing his loved ones when he is on tour.

"For me, this time of year is the end of the tennis season, so it's a bit of a time to reflect, and also it means I get to be at home with my family," he explained. "That's probably the best thing for me. I miss them all so much when I'm away."

Throughout his glittering career, his wife has been an incredible pillar of support and at every turn, she has been there for him. "My wife is the kindest, for continuing to allow me to follow my dream and play tennis," he stated.

With tennis in both Andy and Kim's blood, it comes as no surprise that their eldest child is showing signs of loving the sport. Asked if they play tennis, Andy replied: "A little bit - my eldest daughter is enjoying playing now and the others are getting into it, although the youngest two are still a bit small to hit a ball yet."

