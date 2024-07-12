JFK's towering grandson has fans swooning in Vogue photoshoot as he's named their political correspondent

America is about to see a lot more of Jack Schlossberg who will be covering the upcoming 2024 presidential election as Vogue's new political correspondent.

The 31-year-old Harvard graduate posed up a storm for a photoshoot for the fashion magazine and he bears a striking resemblance to his late grandfather, John F. Kennedy.

Wearing a crisp, white shirt and tie Jack was lying on the floor of an office with photos of him scattered around him.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Kennedys trailer

Other images highlighted his resemblance to the late President with his strong jawline and statuesque physique.

"I am inspired by my family's legacy of public service," he told the publication. "I take that very seriously, and I want to contribute in my own way.

"I have big dreams, but I also know that I’m trying to make a positive impact today."

His new role will see him combine his background in law with his playful but informative TikTok presence.

He hopes to reach a younger audience and inform them without boring them.

© Getty Jack with his mom Caroline Kennedy

"If you're going to ask people to think about something serious, you need to make it entertaining or fun," said Jack — who is the cousin of presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"That’s what all the great leaders do. You can't just hammer people with how bad stuff is. You've got to bring some positivity and good energy to the things you think are important. That's the only strategy I have."

© Getty Jack - pictured with Prince William - is the new Vogue political correspondent

Of course, his good looks haven't hindered him in garnering fans either and the smoldering photos from Vogue sparked a huge reaction too.

Jack was asked if he had a message for those who are doubting if President Biden is fit enough to run for POTUS again and the staunch liberal said: "Whatever people decide is up to them.

"However, the choice that you’re actually making about the government you want is the same today as it was a month ago. It’s worth showing up to vote even if you're not enthusiastic about the candidate so that things don’t get way worse.

"I understand if that’s not an appealing message to people, but I still think, at the end of the day, voting for Democrats is going to be the right way to go."

© Getty Jack's grandfather, President John F. Kennedy

Jack is the son of JFK and Jackie Kennedy Onassis' only surviving child, Caroline Kennedy, and her husband, Edwin Schlossberg.

He is not supportive of RFK Jr's run for the presidency and has been outspoken about his feelings toward him on social media.

© Getty Images Jack graduated from Harvard

As for if Jack is single? He declined to comment when asked by Vogue.