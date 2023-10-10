George Stephanopoulos supported by GMA colleagues as he finally makes 'years in the making' announcement

George Stephanopoulos is celebrating a project he has been working on for years, and his Good Morning America colleagues are showing their support for it.

This week, the veteran journalist announced his new book, The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis, through which he explores the history of the famed White House Situation Room, and gives insight into varying crises different US presidents have handled from the elusive command center.

Prior to hosting GMA, George served as a senior advisor to the president for policy and strategy and White House communications director to former President Bill Clinton.

George took to Instagram to share more about the book, which is out on May 14, 2024, and wrote: "I am incredibly excited to reveal the cover of my new book, The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis."

He added: "Years in the making, my co-writer, Lisa Dickey and I explore the power, secrecy and mystery that is the White House Situation Room, the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades."

His fans and GMA colleagues alike took to the comments section under the post to congratulate him and express their excitement, with Gío Benitez writing: "Congratulations, George! Cannot wait to read this," as Whit Johnson added: "Can't wait! Congratulations!"

Others followed suit with: "Highly anticipated! Looking forward to this read," and: "So excited for you!" as well as: "Pretty cool," plus another one of his fans added: "Congratulations George, can't wait for its release date! Very enticing name!"

George's new book will look back at pivotal moments in US history ranging from the assassination of John F. Kennedy and attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, transcripts from the aftermath of 9/11, the moments leading up to the raid that killed Osama bin Laden during the Obama administration, to even a recounting by staff inside the Situation Room during the January 6 insurrection at the capitol.

© Getty George speaking to the press from the briefing room at the White House in 1993

"Along with the Oval Office, no place better exemplifies the power and mystery of the Presidency than the White House Situation Room," George said in a press release, adding: "The decisions made in that windowless warren in the basement of the West Wing have determined the fate of Presidents and shaped the course of history. Yet relatively little has been written about it and the people who work there."

He noted there has been "no comprehensive history in nearly two decades" about the Situation Room and that: "When I discovered that fact, I knew I had to write this book."

© Getty The GMA anchor was a senior political advisor to Clinton

Addressing his personal experience with the Situation Room while on GMA Tuesday, he recalled: "I spent hours and hours and hours in the White House Situation Room during my time with President Clinton," noting: "A few things that really stand out: number one, just getting to talk to the actual duty officers who come from the CIA, Defense Department, the military. These people are incredible patriots and they are apolitical. I had a chance to talk to so many of them and get their views on all this."

© Getty In his book, George revisits one of the most unforgettable moments to come out of the Situation Room, the raid that killed bin Laden

He further revealed: "Probably the thing that surprised me most was a story about [former President Jimmy] Carter, which I don't think has been told before, during the Iran hostage crisis, when he actually called on psychics to try to help find the hostages, which was an amazing thing to learn about. Both he and Rosalynn Carter actually were involved in this in a meeting in the White House Situation Room. They were fascinated by the idea of psychics."

