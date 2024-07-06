AGT's Heidi Klum's complex dating history from Seal to Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has had a vibrant love life, often capturing the public's attention with her high-profile romances and marriages. The 50-year-old supermodel and television personality has always been open about her love for love, having been married three times and involved in several notable relationships.

“I love being in love,” Heidi told Closer in 2017. “Like when you have butterflies in your stomach and when you feel great.”

HELLO! takes a look at the romantic history of the America’s Got Talent alum.

© KMazur Heidi and Ric Pipino 1997-2002 Heidi’s first marriage was to hairstylist Ric Pipino when she was just 24 years old. The couple wed in 1997, just as Heidi was on the brink of major fame. Two years into their marriage, Heidi skyrocketed to fame by wearing the $10 million “millennium bra” at the 1999 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The couple, seen attending the Los Angeles premiere of The 6th Day on November 13, 2000, divorced in 2002.

© Franziska Krug Heidi and Flavio Briatore 2002-2004 As her marriage to Ric was ending, Heidi began a whirlwind romance with billionaire Italian Formula 1 racing chief Flavio Briatore. Flavio, fresh from a five-year relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell, captured Heidi’s heart despite a significant age difference. The couple went public in March 2003, gracing numerous red carpets together. By autumn of that year, Heidi became pregnant, but the couple split while she was expecting. She gave birth to daughter Helene “Leni” Boshoven Samuel on May 4, 2004, who was later adopted by Heidi’s next love, Seal.

© Jerod Harris Heidi and Seal 2004-2014 Heidi and singer Seal met at the November 2003 GQ Awards in London, early in her pregnancy with Leni. A chance encounter in a New York hotel lobby months later led to a deep romance. Seal was present for Leni’s birth in New York City and adopted her as his own daughter. The couple married on a Mexican beach on May 10, 2005. They had three biological children together: sons Henry (born September 2005) and Johan (born November 2006), and daughter Lou (born October 2009). Heidi and Seal were one of Hollywood’s most celebrated couples, known for their public displays of affection and annual vow renewal ceremonies on their wedding anniversary. However, red flags appeared when Heidi attended the 2012 Golden Globe Awards solo. On January 22, 2012, the couple announced their separation, stating, “While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate.” They finalized their divorce in 2014.

© Kevin Mazur Heidi and Vito Schnabel 2014-2017 Following her divorce, Heidi found love with New York art dealer Vito Schnabel in 2014. Despite their 13-year age difference, the couple displayed affection everywhere they went, from romantic vacations to her kids’ soccer games. They are seen here attending the 2016 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. “It’s not about age,” Heidi told Closer in 2017. “We have an amazing connection, we have fun together, and we love each other. It doesn’t matter what people say — as long as you know when you close your door in your own home [that] you have an amazing time together.” Ultimately, distance strained their romance. Heidi remained based in Los Angeles for her children and work commitments, while Vito’s art business kept him in New York. The couple split in September 2017 after three years together.