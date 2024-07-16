Richard Simmons’ cause of death under investigation after star dies one day from his 76th birthday

The world is mourning the loss of Richard Simmons, who passed away one day after celebrating his 76th birthday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Richard's cause of death is currently being investigated, though there is "no foul play" suspected, according to People.

Richard’s longtime publicist, Tom Estey, shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday, July 13. The Medical Examiner’s Office has stated that Richard’s cause of death has been deferred, indicating that further investigation and additional testing are required. It may take up to three months to determine the exact cause of his passing.

The tragic news comes just days after Richard joyously marked his 76th birthday. "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he told People. "

I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people." His unwavering commitment to helping others remained evident until the very end.

On the day of his passing, authorities responded to a call from Richard's housekeeper at around 10 a.m. local time, TMZ reported. He died peacefully at his Los Angeles home.

"The world has truly lost an angel," Tom said, capturing the sentiment felt by many of Richard’s fans and admirers.

© Getty Images Richard Simmons died on July 13

In his final interview with People, conducted just two days before his death, Richard reflected on his life and legacy. Despite his enormous impact on the fitness industry, he remained humble, saying, "I never thought of myself as a celebrity.

“People don't know this, but I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up, that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy."

© Getty Images Richard Simmons poses for a portrait in 1992

Richard's humility was matched by his dedication to his fans. He shared, “The accolades I get from emails, I mean, today most probably, we'll answer over 100 emails. And they'll say, ‘I'm your No. 1 fan.’ And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don't say that because I'm a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.’”

Despite his modesty, Richard was proud of the impact he had on the way people approach fitness and nutrition. His unique blend of enthusiasm, compassion, and energy helped countless individuals lead healthier lives.

Although he had not been seen in public since 2014, Richard said he missed his fans as much as they missed him. "I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails," he said. "And I do leave the house sometimes. But I'm in disguise."

© Getty Images Richard Simmons works out in circa 1980

Richard's journey from a shy, introverted young man to a beloved fitness icon is nothing short of extraordinary.

Born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans, he transformed his own life and, in doing so, inspired millions to embrace healthier lifestyles. His infectious energy and genuine care for others made him a household name.

Richard's fitness career took off in the 1970s with the opening of his exercise studio, Slimmons, in Beverly Hills. His classes were known for their inclusivity and fun, welcoming people of all shapes, sizes, and fitness levels. His upbeat personality and encouraging approach made exercise feel accessible and enjoyable.

His fame skyrocketed with the release of his "Sweatin' to the Oldies" video series, which combined classic hits with aerobic exercises.

© Getty Images Richard Simmons attends the 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The videos became a cultural phenomenon, cementing his status as a fitness legend. Richard's charismatic on-screen presence and catchy workout routines motivated countless individuals to get moving.

Despite his public persona, Richard was a deeply private individual. He often spoke about the challenges of balancing his public and private lives.

His retreat from the public eye in 2014 sparked concern and speculation, but Richard maintained that he was content and healthy, enjoying his privacy and continuing to connect with fans through other means.

Richard's impact extended beyond fitness. He was a vocal advocate for healthy eating and mental well-being. His positive messages and unwavering support helped many people navigate their own health journeys. He often shared personal anecdotes and words of encouragement, making his fans feel seen and valued.

In addition to his work in fitness, Richard was a philanthropist. He supported numerous charities and used his platform to raise awareness for various causes. His generosity and kindness left a lasting impression on those who knew him and those he helped from afar.