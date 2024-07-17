Matt Damon and wife Luciana are the sweetest couple as they put on loved up display on romantic holiday

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted exploring the streets of Copenhagen, hand in hand, displaying their deep bond and affection.

The Bourne Identity star, 53, and his wife, 47, looked utterly smitten as they strolled through the historic Strøget area of the Danish capital.

Dressed casually yet stylishly, Matt opted for blue jeans, a dark jumper, and black slip-on Vans.

Luciana, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a black leather skirt, a black jumper, and black stilettos. Their Copenhagen adventure comes on the heels of their recent romantic getaway to Mykonos, Greece.

Matt Damon's Blended Family

In Mykonos, the couple enjoyed some quality time together, with Matt seen affectionately wrapping his arms around Luciana during a sunny afternoon at the beach.

Luciana showcased her toned physique in a black bikini, while Matt kept it casual in men's swimming shorts, a cap, and sunglasses.

© Reick/Aller/MEGA Matt Damon and his wife Luciana look head over heels in love as they walk hand in hand through the streets of Copenhagen

The Damons’ annual trip to Mykonos, a favorite destination for the family, had an unexpected twist this year.

They were forced to evacuate their hotel due to a bomb threat, which thankfully turned out to be a false alarm.

The Mykonos Police Sub-Directorate acted swiftly after receiving an anonymous email claiming that explosive devices had been placed in four beach bars across the island.

© Reick/Aller/MEGA The Jason Bourne star and Luciana have been enjoying a holiday in European hotspots

Matt and Luciana are proud parents to four daughters: Alexia, 25, from Luciana’s previous relationship, Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13. Their love story began in 2003 when they met at a nightclub in Miami, Florida. Matt, trying to avoid fans, hid behind the bar where Luciana was working, and sparks flew.

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana with their three daughters Alexia, Stella and Isabella

Luciana shared the story with Vogue Australia in 2018, saying, “Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I'm like, ‘Yeah, it was a nightclub – there were lights everywhere!’ He says, ‘Oh, I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you.’ But I was like, ‘I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere.’ That was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter. He said, ‘I love that you're a mum and that's your priority.’ Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him, it wasn't.”

The couple got engaged in September 2005 and married nearly three months later in a private ceremony at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau.

© Getty Matt Damon and Luciana Damon met in a nightclub

When their first child together, Isabella, was born, Matt spoke about the profound impact it had on his life.

In an interview with the UK's Sunday Express, Matt reflected, “I really used to have no life outside movies. I'd work all day, go to the gym, and go to sleep. Now I have a place to be so I come home after work.”