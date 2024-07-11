Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matt Damon and bikini-clad wife Luciana enjoy sun soaked beach vacation with teen daughters - see exclusive photos
Exclusive: Matt Damon and bikini-clad wife Luciana enjoy sun soaked beach vacation with teen daughters

 Matt, 53, and Luciana are parents to four teenage girls

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
13 minutes ago
Soaking up the sun! Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso kicked back and relaxed as they took their teenage daughters on the trip of a lifetime to Mykonos, Greece for summer break. 

In these exclusive pictures, Matt, 53, and Luciana can be seen frolicking on the beach as they are joined by family friends including Chris and Liam Hemsworth's brother Luke and their father Craig Hemsworth, and their families. 

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso Stands on the beach in Greece together© BACKGRID

Oscar winner Matt is father to three teen girls, Isabella, Gia, and Stella, and has also been helping his wife to raise daughter Alexia whom she welcomed with her ex-husband.

Luciana Barroso wear white bikini as she stands in the shallows on a beach in Greece© BACKGRID

Luciana, 52, showcased her curves in a white bikini, with Matt unable to keep his hands off his gorgeous wife as they enjoyed looking out over the crystal blue waters where the children were playing.

Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso applies SPF to his back as they sit on sun loungers© NDPG

Matt kept safe, covering himself in SPF which was generously applied by Luciana, before he headed into the water for a game of catch.

Matt Damon applies SPF on a beach in Greece © BACKGRID
Matt Damon is pictured roughhousing with a young boy in the Greek waters© BACKGRID

One of the young boys could be seen roughhousing with Matt over the ball, but it was all fun and games with Luke also getting in on the action.

Matt Damon throws a ball as he stands in the Greek ocean © BACKGRID
Luciana Barroso cools off in the water with friends © BACKGRID

Matt Damon catches a ball thrown to him as he stands in the ocean © BACKGRID
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso sit on sun lounger with Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha© NDPG

 Luke, 43 is dad to four daughters who he welcomed with wife Samantha: Holly (born 2009), Ella (born 2010), Harper Rose (born 2012) and Alexandre (born 2013).

Luciana Barroso stands in the water with a wine glass in hand © BACKGRID

 At one point, Luciana was in full vacation-mode as she wandered into the waters to cool down with a wine glass in hand.

Luciana Barroso strides through the water's edge on a beach in Greece© BACKGRID

Luciana Barroso lounges on a sun lounger in a straw hat and white bikini © NDPG

She also wore a straw bucket hat to keep her hair and head safe from the sun.

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso chill out on sun loungers

Matt kept a close eye on his teenage girls, however, checking in with them and sweetly giving them kisses on their heads.

As the day wound down, Luciana and Matt could be seen relaxing on the lounge chairs alongside Luke and Samantha, with Matt wearing a blue floral shirt over his shorts. Ice buckets were placed on the chairs as well, keeping drinks cool, while two bright blue drinks were seen perched on Matt's chair.

Matt Damon is pictured with his girls and Luke Hemsworth family on a beach in Mykonos

Beach vendors were also seen selling their wares to the group, with the girls interested in woven bags, perfect for a beach holiday.

Matt has been friends with the Hemsworth family for years, after being introduced to Marvel star Chris and his wife Elsa through mutual friends. "

They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you," Elsa once told People of her friendship with Matt and Luciana. 

Matt went on to star in Thor: Ragnorak in 2017 alongside Luke, as they starred in the play-within-the-movie, with Luke as Thor and Matt as Loki.

