Exclusive: Matt Damon and bikini-clad wife Luciana enjoy sun soaked beach vacation with teen daughters

Soaking up the sun! Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso kicked back and relaxed as they took their teenage daughters on the trip of a lifetime to Mykonos, Greece for summer break.

In these exclusive pictures, Matt, 53, and Luciana can be seen frolicking on the beach as they are joined by family friends including Chris and Liam Hemsworth's brother Luke and their father Craig Hemsworth, and their families.

© BACKGRID Oscar winner Matt is father to three teen girls, Isabella, Gia, and Stella, and has also been helping his wife to raise daughter Alexia whom she welcomed with her ex-husband.



© BACKGRID Luciana, 52, showcased her curves in a white bikini, with Matt unable to keep his hands off his gorgeous wife as they enjoyed looking out over the crystal blue waters where the children were playing.



© NDPG Matt kept safe, covering himself in SPF which was generously applied by Luciana, before he headed into the water for a game of catch.



© BACKGRID One of the young boys could be seen roughhousing with Matt over the ball, but it was all fun and games with Luke also getting in on the action.



© NDPG Luke, 43 is dad to four daughters who he welcomed with wife Samantha: Holly (born 2009), Ella (born 2010), Harper Rose (born 2012) and Alexandre (born 2013).



© BACKGRID At one point, Luciana was in full vacation-mode as she wandered into the waters to cool down with a wine glass in hand.



© NDPG She also wore a straw bucket hat to keep her hair and head safe from the sun.



Matt kept a close eye on his teenage girls, however, checking in with them and sweetly giving them kisses on their heads. As the day wound down, Luciana and Matt could be seen relaxing on the lounge chairs alongside Luke and Samantha, with Matt wearing a blue floral shirt over his shorts. Ice buckets were placed on the chairs as well, keeping drinks cool, while two bright blue drinks were seen perched on Matt's chair.

Beach vendors were also seen selling their wares to the group, with the girls interested in woven bags, perfect for a beach holiday.



Matt has been friends with the Hemsworth family for years, after being introduced to Marvel star Chris and his wife Elsa through mutual friends. "

They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you," Elsa once told People of her friendship with Matt and Luciana.

Matt went on to star in Thor: Ragnorak in 2017 alongside Luke, as they starred in the play-within-the-movie, with Luke as Thor and Matt as Loki.