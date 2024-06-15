Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso's home will be a little less crowded come fall as their eldest daughter, Isabella prepares to leave the family nest.

The 18-year-old graduated from high school on Thursday and was watched on by her proud parents and her younger sister Gia, 15.

However, once the summer is over, Isabella will begin a new chapter in her life as she heads to New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, according to an Instagram post shared by her alma mater.

"Congratulations, Bella!" the post read. "Bella, your unique blend of observational wit, thoughtful prose, and unwavering self-assurance has left an indelible mark on our community."

Her high school added: "Your confident embrace of your identity serves as a beacon of inspiration for all of us."

Isabella won't be a stranger though as her family primarily lives in New York, splitting their time between a $16 million penthouse in Brooklyn Heights and an $8 million estate in Bedford Hills.

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana share four daughters

Alongside Isabella and Gia, Matt and Luciana also share daughter Stella, 13. He is also the stepfather of Luciana's daughter Alexia, 25, from her marriage to Arbello Barroso.

Isabella’s birth in 2006 marked a turning point in Matt’s life, shifting his priorities. "I really used to have no life outside movies. I'd work all day, go to the gym, and go to sleep," he told the UK's Sunday Express. "Now I have a place to be, so I come home after work."

Matt and Isabella have a close relationship and he has described her as "one of the funniest people" he's ever met.

© Getty Images Matt has a great relationship with all his kids

The actor also noted that Isabella tends to watch his films only if the reviews are less than favorable. "If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it," he shared with E! News in 2021. "If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass."

He humorously added: "She's looking for ammunition all the time. She's like one of the funniest people I've ever met. She's really cool."

Sharing an example of Isabella's reaction to one of his movies, Matt once said on CBS Sunday Mornings: "She just likes to give me [expletive].

© Getty Images Matt's daughter Isabella likes to make fun of his movies

"My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'"

He added: "She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana met in 2003

The love story of Matt and Luciana began in April 2003 when they met while he was filming Stuck on You in Miami, and she was working in a bar.

Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement in September 2005, followed by a private civil ceremony at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau nearly three months later.

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana married in December 2005

Describing their instant connection in a 2018 interview with Vogue, Luciana said: "We definitely had a connection right away.

"It was so easy to talk to each other, we were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends."