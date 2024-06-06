Shania Twain reveals why she might cut famous Brad Pitt reference from her hit song

Shania Twain will be one of the Legends performing at the Glastonbury Festival later this month, joining co-headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA.

The singer, 58, appeared on the podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick to speak about her upcoming performance, which will be her first time at Glastonbury.

Shania and host Nick Grimshaw discussed potential song choices for her setlist (and why she considers leopard-print to be her favorite color), and one that came up was her iconic 1997 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Recommended video You may also like Shania Twain wears denim mini dress from a fan

One of the most well-known lines from the song was the lead-up from the pre-chorus into the chorus, in which she name checks one of the era's hottest stars, singing: "Okay, so you're Brad Pitt/That don't impress me much."

Nick asked Shania whether she had ever considered changing the name from "Brad Pitt" to someone else, or whether she'd even actually done it, and the Canadian country-pop star revealed that she did indeed.

"Who would be your 'So you think you're Brad Pitt' or 2024 do you think?" he asked, and she responded: "Well, I was at a live show, and Ryan Reynolds was in the audience."

© Getty Images Shania quipped that she could potentially see the "Brad Pitt" name check being swapped out

"And I just very cheekily said 'Ryan Reynolds' because he was there and it was very cute," she shared, explaining that her reasoning behind picking Brad was a "James Dean" quality to him.

"I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation," she continued. "And I see Harry Styles as that as well, can't you see that? He's rugged, but pretty, does that make sense? It's like a charm that he has."

MORE: Shania Twain laughs off blunder on stage as fans react — here's what she had to say

Shania believed that the best pick for a new "Brad Pitt" in the song would be "Harry Styles," and even tried adding it in on the spot, justifying it by saying: "And it sings good too!"

© Getty Images "I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation."

Shania and Harry have long expressed their admiration for each other, which came to a head in 2022 when the former surprised audiences at the latter's Coachella set, with the two even wearing matching patterned sequined outfits. Shania then presented him with an award at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

MORE: Shania Twain discusses cheating ex-husband's 'great mistake' after affair with her best friend

The "You're Still the One" hitmaker spoke with Zane Lowe last year about how she didn't expect the Coachella performance at first to be so significant to their fans across generations.

© Getty Images She theorized that Harry Styles would be the perfect person to fill that role

"I didn't realize the significance of that moment," she added. "I just saw it as a moment to get together with Harry, but I didn't see it as such a landmark moment… It was such a wonderful surprise, everyone's reaction."

MORE: Shania Twain high kicks in thigh-high platform boots as she prepares to take break

She continued: "It's the Harries, his age group and even younger. Their moms had my music on, and they're in the backseat, and they know. At some point, they know every word by heart." Shania also added how she saw fans from Harry's generation at her shows today.

© Getty Images Shania and Harry became great friends when she surprised his fans at his Coachella set

"They're there with their mom or their grandmother, or they're just there with a bunch of girls because they were little kids together, growing up together, listening to this stuff. Now, it does absolutely make sense, and it's beautiful."