Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón's relationship timeline: finding love after their unexpected divorces

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón's quiet romance appears to still be going strong.

Over the weekend, the Bullet Train actor, 60, and the fine jewelry executive made a rare outing together at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire in England ahead of the release of his new racing film, F1.

Inés, 34, is the vice president of popular Los Angeles-based fine jewelry line Anita Ko, and has previously also held jobs at famed auction house Christie's and Swiss jeweler de Grisogono. She was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, from 2019 until 2022, when they quietly divorced. The actor started dating model Natalie Kuckenburg right around the time his ex-wife was first linked to Brad.

Though Brad was briefly linked to various other women after his contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie — which is in part ongoing due to their legal battle over their winery in Provence — Inés is the first he has seriously, at least publicly, dated.

Below, catch up on the couple's relationship timeline, from how they reportedly met to their rare public outings together.

© Getty Brad and Inés stepped put for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7

November 2022

Brad and Inés were first spotted together on November 15, attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles, which was also attended by fellow A-Listers such as Sean Penn and Cindy Crawford with husband Rande Gerber.

At the time, it was reported that the two had met through mutual friends and had been seeing each other for a few months, though things were still casual between them.

© Getty Inés was married to Paul from 2019 to 2022

December 2022

Exactly one month after they were first spotted together, though they didn't walk the red carpet together, Inés stepped out in support of Brad for the premiere of Babylon, also in Los Angeles, which starred Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and Tobey Maguire, among others.

Some days later, Inés again supported Brad for his 59th birthday, and was in attendance at a birthday dinner he hosted. Plus, they celebrated the new year together with a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

© Getty Angelina and Brad have had a contentious legal battle over their divorce since their 2016 split

July 2023

Though the couple have always laid low since the beginning of their romance, they appeared to be going strong several months in, and spent their first summer as a couple traveling through Europe, where Brad was filming F1.

© HELLO! Brad and Inés were spotted by HELLO! attending an event in support of Bradley Cooper in February

November 2023

Coming up on the year mark of first sparking romance rumors, Inés and Brad stepped out together for LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala, however they again refrained from posing for pictures on the red carpet.

Like the year prior, shortly after, the two celebrated Brad's milestone 60th birthday on December 18.

© HELLO! The couple has been together for close to two years

February 2024

On February 8, when Brad honored Bradley Cooper at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, HELLO! captured Inés sitting next to Brad and later watching him head to the stage to deliver a speech in Bradley's honor.