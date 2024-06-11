YouTube star known as Comicstorian, Ben Potter, dead at 40 after 'unfortunate accident'

YouTube star Ben Potter died aged 40 on June 8 following an "unfortunate accident", his wife Nathalie Potter confirmed.

The influencer was best known as Comicstorian and had three million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which covered all things comics.

Nathalie took to Ben's official X account to share her heartbreaking loss with a statement. "Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident," she began.

"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for."

© Getty Images Ben died aged 40 on June 8 after an 'unfortunate accident'

She continued: "As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones.

"He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.

"He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's.

"Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that."

© Instagram Ben Potter had 3 million YouTube subscribers

Nathalie confirmed that she will keep Ben's YouTube channel going to "honor" his memory.

"His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this," she added.

"Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube."

© Instagram Ben's specific cause of death is unknown

Nathalie concluded: "The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive."

"We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now."

Nathalie was inundated with condolences, with one person responding: "So sorry for your loss, and for all of our loss.

"I've watched countless hours of his videos over the years and his love of comics and storytelling was evident from his enthusiasm in each and every video. He'll be sorely missed."



Another said: "Comicstorian was an absolutely incredible YouTuber that pioneered so much and got so many people into reading comics. Rest in peace."

Straight Outta Compton actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. wrote: "I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something. Rest in Peace to Comicstorian."

He added: "I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan. Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter. Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight. I'll see yall soon I hope."