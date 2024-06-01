All My Children's Susan Lucci, 77, rocks chic mini dress for new pictures

All My Children star Susan Lucci looked incredible in a chic black mini dress as she enjoyed a visit to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Memorial Day, 2024.

The sweater dress featured wide straps and golden button detailing down the middle as well as two delicately placed on the hips. For the outing, Susan wore her hair loose, and posted a series of pictures on her social media page of her favorite looks from the Sleepy Beauties exhibition.

Susan Lucci wows in black mini dress

"Mmmm—and the one I’d love to wear!" she captioned the post that featured the snap of herself alongside a stunning velvet gown with an oversized skirt.

"The “Sleeping Beauties” exhibition at NYC's Metropolitan Museum!!! Exquisite and the most creative, totally immersive Costume Institute experience ever," she continued in another post alongside a picture of an Alexander McQueen black leather corset and belt over hand-embroidered black tulle skirt.

Susan's trip comes after she recently revealed she was asked by ABC to take part in The Golden Bachelorette as their lead.

"I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn't for me," Susan, who will receive the Spirit of Life award on June 4 in New York City, told People.

"I watched The Golden Bachelor. I really enjoyed watching The Golden Bachelor. This is a new addiction for me."

© Kevin Winter Susan Lucci accepts a "Lifetime Achievement Award" onstage during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

The show instead picked Joan Vassos, 61, who made her Bachelor franchise debut as a contestant on The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turne

In 2023 Susan – starred as Erica Kane on All My Children for its entire 41-year run and was nominated 19 times before she finally won the award Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – was honored as the Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy Award recipient.

© Astrid Stawiarz Susan Lucci at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert

She is also an ambassador for the American Heart Association and at the start of February, she took to Instagram to remind people to take care of their hearts, writing: "February is Heart Month! Go Red for Women kicks off today—take care of your precious Heart/ take care of YOU!!!"

At the age of 75, however, she began suffering from shortness of breath and later revealed she she was in shock, because she had been "telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list" but that she had "reverted back to all those things."

It was during an appointment that the medical team discovered that Susan had a 80 percent artery blockage caused by her cholesterol, and they inserted another stent in her heart to open the blockage after she was rushed to the cardiac catheterization lab.