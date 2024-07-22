Whoopi Goldberg's daughter Alex Martin makes rare appearance with mom in latest outing

Whoopi Goldberg was the picture of joy as she celebrated her cannabis line over the weekend.

The 68-year-old star of The View — who recently shared personal insights in her latest memoir — made a rare red carpet appearance with her only child, Alex Martin, 51, in the vibrant beachside city of Venice, California.

The talk show host looked stunning in a blush-toned button-up blouse adorned with hut patterns, paired with matching slacks.

She accessorized her look with a silver necklace, dainty gold hoop earrings, and her signature glasses. Her raven locks framed her face beautifully, and her minimal makeup highlighted her natural beauty.

Alex Martin, turning heads in a gorgeous black jumpsuit with a floral print, accompanied her mother.

She accessorized with oversized earrings, a silver necklace, and a variety of silver rings, completing her ensemble with tan sandals. Her glamorous makeup accentuated her plump pout and pink cheeks, while her raven locks were styled in a sleek ponytail.

Alex was born to Whoopi, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, and Alvin Martin, a drug counselor, in 1973.

The event, titled "A Night with Whoopi," was held to celebrate the launch of Goldberg's cannabis line, Emma & Clyde, as well as the Whoopi & Maya brands.

The Sister Act star also posed with her business partner, Maya Elisabeth, on the red carpet. Maya looked chic in a low-cut floral and polka dot maxi dress, with her brunette locks styled to the side. Her full glam makeup look emphasized her striking blue eyes and pout.

The Whoopi & Maya brand, part of the WhoopFam line, offers cannabis-infused bath salts, edible drops, and body balm, specifically designed to provide relief from menstrual discomfort.

Their products cater to both medical and recreational users, focusing on women's health.

Leslie Jones was also present at the event, looking fabulous in a black and green blazer paired with black cargo jeans.

She completed her look with trendy black and white sneakers and a crossbody purse. The Ghostbusters star accessorized with dainty silver hoop earrings and various rings, and her makeup showcased her flawless skin and bright pout.

Emma & Clyde, Whoopi's other cannabis brand, is set to offer items such as edibles and pre-rolls.

Speaking about her use of marijuana, Whoopi shared, "For people like me, it was always used to stop the [menstrual] cramps – and the side hustle of that is that it was fun, it made you laugh and stuff. They're not taboo anymore because we all know women get a period. We know. So you can either make it hard, which they've done in terms of creating something that helps women... But this [cannabis] we know works," she told Forbes in June.