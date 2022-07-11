Whoopi Goldberg reveals The View co-star has tested positive for Covid The stars have just returned

The hosts of The View were given an unpleasant surprise upon their return to their home studios after a beautiful and eventful trip to the Bahamas for their 25th anniversary special.

When emerging for their first live show since their return, audiences were surprised to see Joy Behar and Sara Haines both absent from the panel.

Whoopi Goldberg addressed at the very start of the show that while Joy had taken the day off, Sara had unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and would be away for a few days.

"We have to tell you, Sara's out with Covid," she said. "We want her to get well soon." And taking their place was former guest co-host and CNN political correspondent Alyssa Farah Griffin.

While Sara has not addressed her diagnosis on social media yet, she will surely be back to take her place next to her co-stars soon as they return to their regular hosting duties.

The ladies of The View took off for the Bahamas back in June and spent an entire week there, celebrating the show's 25th anniversary with a variety of flashbacks, special guests, and surprises for viewers.

Whoopi revealed that Sara had tested positive for Covid while Joy was out

It even resulted in the entire week pulling in some of the show's strongest ratings in the last few months and becoming the most watched daytime show over the week.

Whoopi even referenced the show's return following a dreamy week away, saying at the start of the latest episode: "We are back here at home.

"We was gone for a while. Y'know, we were in the Bahamas, it was really nice," she teased to her co-stars' amusement.

The show shared a variety of snippets of some of the incredible moments that they experienced during their getaway, captioning it: "WHAT A WEEK! We want to thank our guests and our sponsor @BahaMarResorts for making last week in the Bahamas incredibly special for all of us at #TheView to celebrate 25 years of our show!

The View hosts returned from a week long stint in the Bahamas

"We also want to recognize how thrilled we are to have YOU as our fans! And shout out to our behind-the-scenes #ViewCrew in the Bahamas and New York for making it all happen!"

