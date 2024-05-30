Whoopi Goldberg sported the no-brow look long before 2022 TikTok trend - here's why

Whoopi Goldberg was sporting the no-brow look long before the 2022 TikTok trend took hold and here's why.

The View host has spent decades without her eyebrows after her mom removed them when she was a child.

Speaking to her co-hosts about her brow-less look, she said: "I had eyebrows as a little kid and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face so my mother removed them."

She added: "And so I just keep doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows unless I'm working — they put them on and take them off."

Sara Haines was paneling at the time and revealed that in the six years they had been working together, she had "never noticed," and Ana Navarro confessed it took a long time for her to notice too.

© Ron Galella Whoopi shaves her eyebrows off

Whoopi said they weren't the only ones and added: "I was married to a man who did not notice until one day he said, 'Oh my God, you don't have any eyebrows,' and I said, 'Yeah, I know.'"

She tried to explain why people are unaware of her lack of eyebrows.

© The View She says it comes as a shock to people when they realize

"Because listen, what you can see on my face, you know where they went," Whoopi remarked: "You know where they are. You see. So when you're looking at me, your eye sees eyebrows when there are none."

At the time of her revelation, many stars were sporting the trend, including Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, and Doja Cat.

© Getty Whoopi Goldberg was married to Lyle Trachtenberg for two years

In a previous interview with VH1 Whoopi reportedly said she tried to grow back her eyebrows but the process was too itchy.

Whoopi has never tried to conform to Hollywood's beauty standards but recently admitted she'd lost a significant amount of weight from taking type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro.

© Lou Rocco Whoopi has used medication to lose weight

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she told the host: "It's all the weight I've lost. I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it's been really good for me."

Kelly said she used an unmanned medication to aid her own transformation too and Whoopi said: "It's great for people like us who have, you know, issues."

© Getty Images Whoopi turned to Mounjaro to help lose weight

Whoopi's weight loss journey began in 2021, but she said before then she'd never really paid much attention to her figure.

"You're living your life and you're doing what you need to do and that's the last thing you're thinking about because you've got other stuff on your mind," she shared. "When you realize it, you go, ‘Well, damn.' And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'"