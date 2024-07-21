Demi Moore stuns in white bikini alongside granddaughter Lou in celebratory photos with three daughters

Demi Moore is having some fun in the sun this summer with her daughters — and her granddaughter!

Over the weekend, the Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans actress celebrated her daughter Scout's 33rd birthday in what appears to be the family's lakeside home in Idaho, where they have owned various properties for multiple decades.

Scout is one of three daughters that Demi shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. The former couple also share Rumer, 35, and Tallulah, 30, plus the Die Hard actor is also a dad to daughters Mabel Rae, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten, who he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

After the Willis ladies had a celebratory weekend in honor of Scout's birthday, Rumer took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from their time by the lake.

She first shared a video of her sister Scout laying on a float in the water, followed by an adorable photo of Demi, sporting a chic white bikini, standing on the dock while holding hands with her one-year-old granddaughter Louetta, who Rumer shares with partner Derek Richard Thomas.

More photos followed of the bikini-clad ladies soaking up the sun, and Rumer captioned her post with: "River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday."

© Instagram Little Lou is Demi's first and only granddaughter

She continued: "No place I would rather be than by your side," before noting: "My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo," referring to a photo of her with a bruise on her thigh.

Fans then took to the comments section under the post to gush over the photos, with one writing: "You girls are so beautiful and sweet, I'm glad you guys had a great time," as others followed suit with: "Your family is so beautiful! Y'all have so much fun!" and: "Enjoy the weekend celebrating, looks like y'all are doing it right!" as well as: "The most gorgeous family ever!!!"

© Instagram Scout celebrated her birthday with her family in Idaho

Amid the celebrations, Demi also took to Instagram to celebrate Scout with her own tribute, sharing a round of photos of her.

"My sweet angel @scoutlaruewillis. Happy Happy Birthday!" she wrote, adding: "I am so privileged to be your mother and so grateful to be sharing this journey of life with you!"

© Getty Scout and Demi recently stepped out together during Paris Fashion Week

She concluded: "The best is yet to come and I am so excited to see the magic that unfolds for you! I love you!"

Though as a kid Scout made some brief cameos in some of her parents' movies, rather than acting, she has instead pursued a singing career, and in 2022, she released an 11-song album titled Scout LaRue Willis.