Joanna Gaines' son Crew impresses fans with skills in new video from family home
The Build Series presents Joanna Gaines to discuss the new book "The Magnolia Story" at AOL HQ on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)© Mireya Acierto

Joanna Gaines' son Crew impresses fans with skills in new video from family home

The Magnolia founder and former HGTV star shares five kids with husband Chip Gaines

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Fans of Joanna Gaines know that her youngest son Crew is always down to be her little helper.

Crew, who just celebrated his sixth birthday, has definitely taken after his parents when it comes to arts, crafts, gardening, and all things home, and his mom's latest video certainly proves it.

In addition to Crew, the Magnolia founder shares five kids with her husband and work partner Chip Gaines, who she married in 2003; their eldest is Drake, 19, who recently finished his first year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 17, Duke, who just celebrated his 16th birthday, and Emmie Kay, 14.

Over the weekend, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of what she and little Crew got up to, among their weekend activities net fishing.

In the sweet video, Crew appears ready for action wearing rubber rain boots, and is seen expertly throwing his net full of bait into the water.

"Practice makes perfect," Joanna aptly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express how impressed they were with Crew's fishing skills.

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram of her son Crew net fishing© Instagram
Crew impressed fans with his determination

"Boy it is amazing how quickly they grow up! Good job Crew!!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love his perseverance!" and: "He's adorable, I love his patience! We can all learn a thing or two from Crew!" as well as: "This is so adorable. Your baby displaying determination in a big way! So this makes you a proud Momma!"

MORE: Joanna Gaines reveals son Crew's unexpected reaction to parents' fame — and being recognized by fans

MORE: Joanna Gaines gives update on son Drake's return home as she admits she 'lost it' over his move away

To celebrate Crew's recent sixth birthday, Joanna and Chip threw him a dinosaur fossil digging themed party.

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram June 22, 2024 of her son Crew's dinosaur-themed sixth birthday party© Instagram
The youngest Gaines kid celebrated his sixth birthday in June

A video montage the mom-of-five shared at the time started off with a clip of Crew entering his family's living room to a tower of presents on the dining table and plenty of dino-themed decorations, followed by another clip of the fossil digging kits Joanna prepared for guests.

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares never-before-seen photos of 5 kids with Chip Gaines in heartfelt tribute

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram August 2023 where she and her son Crew are wearing beekeeper suits, as they harvest honey in their farm.© Instagram
Crew is his mom's crafting partner

More videos followed of Crew running around the backyard with friends, before they put on their hard hats and got to their fossil digging, and later enjoyed some confetti birthday cake.

MORE: Joanna and Chip Gaines reflect on their five kids' lives in the spotlight for over a decade as youngest prepares for new chapter

"SIX years old! He asked for a 'Dino fossil dig and kite' party," Joanna wrote next to a smiling emoji, and fans subsequently gushed about the idea on the comments, and wished little Crew a very happy birthday.

"What a perfect party! Happy Birthday Crew!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love the party hats on the dinosaurs!! Happy birthday Crew!" and: "So amazing! No doubt he and his friends had an awesome time!" as well as: "You hit that theme right out of the park, way to go and happy birthday."

