Joanna Gaines' son Crew impresses fans with skills in new video from family home

Fans of Joanna Gaines know that her youngest son Crew is always down to be her little helper.

Crew, who just celebrated his sixth birthday, has definitely taken after his parents when it comes to arts, crafts, gardening, and all things home, and his mom's latest video certainly proves it.

In addition to Crew, the Magnolia founder shares five kids with her husband and work partner Chip Gaines, who she married in 2003; their eldest is Drake, 19, who recently finished his first year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 17, Duke, who just celebrated his 16th birthday, and Emmie Kay, 14.

Over the weekend, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of what she and little Crew got up to, among their weekend activities net fishing.

In the sweet video, Crew appears ready for action wearing rubber rain boots, and is seen expertly throwing his net full of bait into the water.

"Practice makes perfect," Joanna aptly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express how impressed they were with Crew's fishing skills.

© Instagram Crew impressed fans with his determination

"Boy it is amazing how quickly they grow up! Good job Crew!!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love his perseverance!" and: "He's adorable, I love his patience! We can all learn a thing or two from Crew!" as well as: "This is so adorable. Your baby displaying determination in a big way! So this makes you a proud Momma!"

To celebrate Crew's recent sixth birthday, Joanna and Chip threw him a dinosaur fossil digging themed party.

© Instagram The youngest Gaines kid celebrated his sixth birthday in June

A video montage the mom-of-five shared at the time started off with a clip of Crew entering his family's living room to a tower of presents on the dining table and plenty of dino-themed decorations, followed by another clip of the fossil digging kits Joanna prepared for guests.

© Instagram Crew is his mom's crafting partner

More videos followed of Crew running around the backyard with friends, before they put on their hard hats and got to their fossil digging, and later enjoyed some confetti birthday cake.

"SIX years old! He asked for a 'Dino fossil dig and kite' party," Joanna wrote next to a smiling emoji, and fans subsequently gushed about the idea on the comments, and wished little Crew a very happy birthday.

"What a perfect party! Happy Birthday Crew!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love the party hats on the dinosaurs!! Happy birthday Crew!" and: "So amazing! No doubt he and his friends had an awesome time!" as well as: "You hit that theme right out of the park, way to go and happy birthday."