Simone Biles shares bittersweet relationship update ahead of the Olympics

Simone Biles is gearing up for the Olympics in Paris, as she's already headed over to the continent where she's set to take the Gymnastics tournament by storm. But while she's completing a series of complicated routines as part of Team USA, she is sadly missing her husband Jonathan Owens' birthday.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute dedicated to her husband as he turned 29 on July 22. She wished a "happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer," adding: "thanks for being the calm to my storm!"

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates with the US gymnastics team as they qualify for the Paris Olympics

"I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings! let’s do it big baby," she said, before making it clear that she was unable to share the special day with him due to the Olympics.

"Wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!! XO @jowens", she said to sign off the post.

© Getty Images Jonathan Owens #34 of the Green Bay Packers kisses wife Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The champion gymnast shared a number of professionally taken photos with her husband, in which they wore similar neutral toned clothes as she sat next to him and looked at the camera. A second photo saw them walking and smiling together, while the third was a simple photo of their hands interlaced as her engagement and wedding rings sparkled on her finger. In the fourth photo, the couple could be seen embracing as if they were dancing together, with beaming smiles on their faces.

It's clear from Simone's post that she's madly in love with Jonathan, who made it clear he feels exactly the same. The Chicago Bears football player revealed that what charmed him most about her was her laugh. "It was just contagious. We could talk all day and we’d stayed up late, and there just wasn’t an awkward moment," he said in a Vanity Fair profile of his wife.

They got married in 2023 after initially meeting on Raya and dating in August 2020. Their honeymoon phase was sadly cut short after their wedding, as Jonathan signed to the Green Bay Packers, meaning he was set to move across the country.

Simone may not be able to spend Jonathan's birthday with him, but she has good reason to be away as she is set to return to the Olympics after having to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was favored to win at least four out of six available gold medals, but was unfortunately struck with "the twisties" or "the yips".

During trials for the competition, she fell off the beam, flew out of bounds twice on the floor, and failed to stick her landing on the vault. This is attributed to a temporary loss of air awareness while performing twisting elements.

This seems not to have impacted her this time round for the trials, as she placed first in the all-round, second on uneven bars, fourth on the balance beam, and first on the floor exercise.