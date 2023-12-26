Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens look 'unbothered' as they share a Christmas kiss

Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens might have spent the run-up to the holidays going viral for all the wrong reasons, but the newlyweds looked like they didn’t have a care in the world in Christmas snaps the 26-year-old Olympic gold medalist shared to Instagram.

WOW! Simone Biles becomes the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike

Wearing matching plaid holiday PJs the happy couple shared a romantic kiss in one the pics, snuggling up in front of a white Christmas tree with blue and silver decorations.

In another photo Simone shows off her luxe Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and feather cuffs as the two toast to the holidays with a strawberry and peppermint cocktail. In a third candid, Jonathan can be seen opening one of his luxury gifts.

Simone, who has said she and Jonathan cherish their time together after his move to Wisconsin to play for the Packers, captioned the trio of sweet photos simply: “MERRY CHRISTMAS” followed by a gift and heart emoji.

© Instagram The NFL player proposed to Simone in 2022

“First married Christmas,” her husband commented under the snap.

Jonathan also shared some holiday pictures of his own from the same festive moment, with Simone sitting on his lap and kissing him on his forehead.

© Stacy Revere Olympic gold medalist Simone kisses her husband before a Green Bay Packers game in December 2023

Simone and her football player spouse seemed like they were in their own little bubble, far from the controversy generated by Jonathan’s comments when he and his wife appeared on The Pivot podcast.

Speaking of his new bride - the most decorated gymnast on the planet - he said he "didn't know who she was" when they first met in 2020 via a dating app. When asked if he thinks he’s the “catch” in their pairing, the Green Bay Packers star replied: "I always say that the men are the catch."

After the conversation went viral, the NFL star took to Instagram, and posted candid pictures of himself with Simone, including some beautiful wedding shots. “Unbothered,” he wrote, along with a laughing emoji and a heart. “Just know we locked in over here.”

© Getty Jonathan, who met Simone on a dating app in 2020, courted controversy when he claimed he was 'the catch' in their relationship during a podcast interview in December

And Simone acknowledged her viral status on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing a meme and captioning it: “Are y’all done yet?”

After just eight months married, it looks like Simone and Jonathan’s first Christmas together is definitely one to remember. The couple tied the knot in Houston in April after three years of dating and threw a larger follow-up wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May.