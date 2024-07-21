Eamonn Holmes sparks comments about marriage with latest post - details

Eamonn Holmes gave fans a bit of a job update on Sunday in his latest Instagram post – but some of his eagle-eyed social media followers were more focused on one detail of the photo he shared.

Uploading an image of himself smiling alongside fellow GB News presenter Anne Diamond, the broadcaster wrote: "Called into present Extra this morning and what a pleasure it turned out to be with the legend that is Anne Diamond . Great response from you on a lot of the subjects we covered. See u in the Morning! [sunshine emojis]."

One of his followers was quick to respond, commenting: "He's still wearing his wedding ring," and adding a shocked face emoji.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes thanks fans for their support following Ruth Langsford split

"Wow," added another, while a third wrote: "That's what I was thinking!!" Others commented: "He's always worn his wedding ring, people decide when to remove it…," As well as simply: "He's still married".

Eamonn and his second wife Ruth Langsford announced their separation earlier this year.

Eamonn's picture got fans talking View post on Instagram

Eamonn and Ruth's shock split

The former couple surprised fans in May when they announced they were in the process of getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage.

At the time, a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Getty The pair in happier times

The former couple were holiday and Friday presenters on ITV's This Morning between 2006 and 2021. They started dating in 1997 and tied the knot 13 years later in 2010.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The pair were This Morning viewer favourites

Of their wedding, Eamonn told HELLO! at the time: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever.

"This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

They share a 22-year-old son, Jack, who is studying at university. Eamonn also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

© Getty The pair with their son Jack and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca

What have the couple said about their split?

When Eamonn returned to his GB News breakfast show after the news had been announced, he thanked fans for their support.

Addressing the viewers who had supporting him through the difficult time, he said: "Thank you for your support for Ruth and I as to the news of our separation. Your support to both of us is very much appreciated."

© Getty Eamonn thanked fans for their support

Ruth has yet to directly address the news during her regular appearances on Loose Women or on social media.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The mum of one has been focusing on her QVC range

Eamonn's health struggles

Ruth had been caring for Eamonn while he undergoes mobility issues. Speaking to Woman's Weekly before their split news, Ruth said: "I don't know how much Eamonn's mobility will improve. We live in hope.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star cared for Eamonn during his health struggles

"He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right. With any care situation - and there are millions of carers in this country - it isn’t always easy. It's testing but we manage as a family."