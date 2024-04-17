Simone Biles addresses 'divorce' following backlash from husband Jonathan Owens' viral comments

Simone Biles is setting the record straight, and standing by her man, after his highly-debated comments about her and their relationship.

At the end of last year, the Olympic gymnast's husband Jonathan Owens, a football safety for the Chicago Bears, received some heated backlash after an appearance on The Pivot podcast, during which he implied he was the "catch" in the relationship.

Netizens who perceived the comments as him saying he is superior or more famous than her – he also said he didn't know who she, the most decorated gymnast in history, was when they met – proceeded to call him out, with some even urging Simone to divorce him. Now she's spoken out on how the comments led her to a breakdown.

Appearing on Alex Cooper's popular podcast Call Her Daddy to mark the 100 day countdown to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, it wasn't long before the two women discussed the viral incident.

"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'" Simone first recalled.

At the time, her response had simply been a tweet on X – where hashtags like "Mr. Biles" were trending – that read: "Are y'all done yet?"

However while on the podcast, she gave more insight into just how hurt she was by the jokes. She remembered thinking: "He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on,' and emphasized: "Truly, I've never met a man like him," and that he "never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!"

She continued: "I thought it was hilarious what all these people were saying, 'Divorce him, divorce him,'" however noted that it eventually instead "hurt my feelings."

Simone further revealed: "One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.'"

"That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."

Simone and Jonathan first met through Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022.

They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May of last year.

