Simone Biles causes a stir with new look at the gymnastics team ahead of the Olympics

The United States women's national gymnastics team has finally touched down in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which officially kicks off on July 26.

This year's line-up of five includes the reigning individual all-around Olympic champ Suni Lee, last year's team members Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, newcomer Hezly Rivera, and decorated gymnast Simone Biles.

Simone, 27, the oldest of this year's delegation, took to Instagram with a new set of photos of the team of five in their US Olympic leotards for the first time after touching down in the French capital.

The snaps featured the four previous Olympic competitors posing in their new official leotards in one of Paris' training facilities, with balance beams and training mats galore behind them, and a second photo with Hezly striking a pose as well.

Fans quickly bombarded the snaps with comments wishing the team the best of luck, cheering them on to bring Olympic gold back to the States. Several others also dubbed them "inspiring."

Some of the responses included: "Blessings to each and everyone on you all! Let's go TEAM USA," and: "This team has already made us extremely proud. Good luck team USA," as well as: "Good luck girls!!! You guys are an inspiration to girls across the world," plus encouragement from previous two-time medallist and retired gymnast McKayla Maroney gushing: "omg LOVE."

The gymnastics events kick off on July 27 with the men's qualifying rounds, followed by the women's qualifying events the day after. The finals for the artistic gymnastics teams begin on July 29 and conclude on August 5.

The two most anticipated events, however, are the women's team all-around and individual all-around finals, held on July 31 and August 1 respectively.

© Getty Images Simone returns for her third attempt at Olympic gold, making her comeback after a difficult 2020 Games

After finishing with the silver at the previous Olympic games, behind the Russian Olympic Committee, team USA is looking to win the gold once again after their consecutive streak in 2012 and 2016.

Meanwhile, in the women's individual all-around, Suni, 21, is the returning champ and team USA is looking to add a sixth consecutive win in the category to their tally. They've won a total of six times, with five consecutive victories for Carly Patterson (2004), Nastia Liukin (2008), Gabby Douglas (2012), Simone (2016), and Suni.

© Getty Images The official line-up for Team USA's women's artistic gymnastics team

As for the other events, the US team is looking to continue their impressive podium tally from the previous games, when they scored a medal in each of the individual events (a bronze in uneven bars for Suni, a bronze on the balance beam for Simone, a silver in vault for MyKayla Skinner, and a gold on the floor for Jade).

As for the men's team, this year's official roster includes previous rep Brody Malone and first-timers Fred Richard, Paul Juda, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik. They are looking to medal this year after losing out on a podium on all the events at the last games.

© Getty Images The official line-up for Team USA's men's artistic gymnastics team

Shane Wiskus and Khoi Young were named traveling alternates for the men's team, with Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong filling the role for the women's team.

