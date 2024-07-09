Holly Ramsay stuns in mini skirt and edgy leather jacket for star-studded outing with dad Gordon

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was all smiles on Sunday as he stepped out to attend the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone with his daughter Holly.

The father-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they joined a cluster of A-list stars including the likes of Simon Pegg, model Cara Delevingne and Sir Brian May.

© Instagram The father-daughter duo joined the stars at Silverstone

During the motor racing extravaganza, Gordon and Holly could be seen sweetly holding hands, with Holly, 24, flashing a broad grin for the cameras.

© Getty Images Holly and Gordon were pictured sweetly holding hands as they soaked up some sporting action

Ever the style queen, the podcast host and influencer exuded It-Girl glam dressed in an oversized leather biker jacket emblazoned with embroidery, a pleated mini skirt, and glossy loafers. She accessorised with a tan leather handbag, a stack of gold hoop earrings and a baby pink F1-themed manicure.

Gordon, 57, meanwhile, looked his usual suave self in a classic white T-shirt, jeans and a mocha-hued jacket.

© Instagram Holly rocked an edgy monochromatic outfit

Documenting their day out, Holly was quick to share a plethora of pictures with her Instagram followers. She included several glamorous outfit snaps, in addition to a video clip of herself with dad Gordon making their way towards a helicopter.

Captioning her update, she wrote in her caption: "Silverstone. Back with my racing partner & couldn't be more excited for the rest of this season."

Holly's fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet messages. Impressed by her sartorial flair, one wrote: "That leather jacket is class Hol", while a second remarked: "OMG. Wimbledon and then F1. What a weekend!!!", and a third added: "Love to see you two at the F1. I hope Dad is recovering well."

© Getty Images Gordon is best known for presenting the likes of Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen

It's been a whirlwind period for Gordon who was recently involved in a major cycling accident. Taking to Instagram in June, the chef told his followers how he was "lucky to be alive" as he issued a warning to all cyclists.

Addressing his followers, he shared: "You know how much I love cycling, triathlons and Iron Man etc. This week unfortunately I had a really bad accident and it really shook me. Honestly, I'm lucky to be here now."

The Hell's Kitchen star continued: "From those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospital who looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you've got to wear a helmet.

"I don't care how short the journey is, I don't care about the fact that these helmets cost money, they're crucial. Even with the kids - any short journey - they've got to wear a helmet," he insisted.

He finished by adding: "This weekend is massive, it's Father's Day. I want to wish you all a very happy Father's Day, but please please please wear a helmet. Because if I didn't, honestly, I wouldn't be here now."

Gordon and Tana's family life

Aside from daughter Holly, Gordon and his wife Tana, 49, also share Megan, 26, Jack, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, five, and youngest Jesse James, who was born in 2023.

© Getty Images Gordon with his wife Tana and their children Megan, Tilly, Holly and Jack

The family split their time between their lavish family homes in West London, Cornwall and Los Angeles.