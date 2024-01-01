Holly Ramsay exposes hidden tattoo in intimate photo with boyfriend Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay has never shied away from revealing her tattoos, but it appears she's recently added a very special new addition to her ink collection in honour of her boyfriend Adam Peaty.

On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared two photos of the couple's new body art. While Adam took his shirt off to reveal her initial inked into his chest, Holly had added an 'A' behind her ear.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay's tattoo pays tribute to her boyfriend Adam

It marks another sentimental tattoo for Holly, who previously showed off her numerous tattoos during a trip to New York City in June 2023. Rocking a silk black dress trimmed with lace, the 24-year-old revealed two inkings on her arm – one was her siblings and parents' birth years and the second was an outline of a creature.

Sports star Adam is also no stranger to tattoos. He showcased a full sleeve of inkings – including a lion's head – in a poolside photo taken by Holly, as well as letters on each of his knuckles in another snap shared to mark his birthday in December.

© Instagram Holly has several tattoos, including a tribute to her family

Despite meeting after her sister Tilly competed alongside Olympic swimmer Adam in Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, they only went public with their relationship in 2023.

However, they have already sparked wedding rumours. Not only has she been spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, but she also discussed her future wedding plans in an interview with People.

Although she did not comment on her current relationship, Holly joked that she expects her emotional father Gordon to be very tearful when she ties the knot.

© Getty The couple went public with their relationship in 2023

"The day he walks me down the aisle, we are going to need so many tissues. My veil will have to be [made of] tissues so he can walk behind me and mop up his tears," she said.

Adam was previously in a relationship with Eiri Munro, the mother to his son George. They announced their split in August 2022, with Adam writing on Instagram: "Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, two of those with our gorgeous son George. Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

"I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further."

