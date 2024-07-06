Lovebirds Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty lead celebrity arrivals alongside Leah Williamson on Day 6 of Wimbledon

We are almost at the end of the first week of Wimbledon 2024 and so far there has been a stellar line-up of celebrities heading to SW19 for the tennis championship.

With no middle-Sunday rest this year, we can expect non-stop celebrity moments from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The likes of Dustin Hoffman, Carole and Michael Middleton, and David Beckham are amongst the star faces who have already stepped out at the competition this week and no doubt there will be even more in store.

Lovebirds Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty were captured posing up a storm on Saturday, alongside Jessica Ennis-Hill and Leah Williamson.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of celebrity arrivals on day six of Wimbledon…

1/ 4 © Karwai Tang Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty The loved-up couple looked so chic as they stepped out at day six of the tennis on Saturday. Holly opted for a waist-cinching white dress adorned with gold buttons. Meanwhile, Adam kept it smart wearing a navy blue jacket and blue shirt.

2/ 4 © Karwai Tang Leah Williamson Lioness Leah looked so fabulous in a grey suit as she beamed for the camera at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club.

3/ 4 © Karwai Tang Jessica Ennis-Hill and Andy Hill Olympian Jessica oozed Wimbledon glamour in a baby blue lace dress and crisp white jacket. Meanwhile, her husband Adam looked fabulous in a matching blue suit.