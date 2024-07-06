Lovebirds Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty lead celebrity arrivals alongside Leah Williamson on Day 6 of Wimbledon

Keep scrolling to see the full list of celebrity arrivals on day six of Wimbledon…
1/4
Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty
The loved-up couple looked so chic as they stepped out at day six of the tennis on Saturday. Holly opted for a waist-cinching white dress adorned with gold buttons. Meanwhile, Adam kept it smart wearing a navy blue jacket and blue shirt.
2/4
Leah Williamson
Lioness Leah looked so fabulous in a grey suit as she beamed for the camera at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club.
3/4
Jessica Ennis-Hill and Andy Hill
Olympian Jessicaoozed Wimbledon glamour in a baby blue lace dress and crisp white jacket. Meanwhile, her husband Adam looked fabulous in a matching blue suit.
4/4
Jane Torvill
Dancing on Ice judge, Jane, beamed for the camera in a stylish ensemble comprised of black jeans a floral blouse and a white jacket.