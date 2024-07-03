Clint Eastwood’s daughter Kathryn feuds with half-sister Morgan after fairytale wedding

Only weeks after her fairytale wedding at her father's Carmel ranch, Morgan Eastwood's family unity has disintegrated into a public feud on social media.

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter, Morgan, 27, appears to be embroiled in a bitter conflict with her older half-sister Kathryn, 36. Kathryn has taken to Instagram, claiming Morgan called Kathryn "insane", and dubbing her "my evil stepsister" and "weird and fake".

The feud, which appears to have begun around the time of the wedding, remained hidden until Kathryn, who lives in La Quinta, California, unleashed a series of furious Instagram posts last week, lambasting her sister and stepmother Dina, 58.

The first sign of trouble came when Kathryn posted a video of herself dancing with her father at the wedding before being interrupted by another guest.

A furious Kathryn wrote: "Got to dance with my dad for 50 seconds before we were interrupted because every star humper wants a piece. PS star humper… You are so rude to me and my 94-year-old father."

Two days later, the 36-year-old responded to her younger sister with a smiling selfie of the pair, captioned: "I had to break up with my sister Morgan after her wedding because she’s so concerned with her reputation, she called me ‘insane’ online for the world to hear."

Kathryn then alleged that "this has impacted my ability to have children and become a mother, and I have to protect myself from further heartache from this image-driven monster.”

Next came a flurry of posts comparing Morgan to Disney villain Morgana and a family snap showing Clint with ex-wife Dina and six of his seven children at his Carmel ranch, captioned: “My siblings are weird and fake, inside and out."

Kathryn then dubbed the family unity seen at Morgan’s lavish wedding to Tanner as “a performance” and added, “my siblings suck.”

Dina, who divorced Clint in 2014 before marrying her second husband Scott Fisher in 2016, then waded into the row, confronting Kathryn via text.

Undeterred, Kathryn posted screenshots of the messages to Instagram, adding: "Here's what my liar of a wicked stepmother has to say.” Further text messages were accompanied by a caption written by Kathryn that read "my stepmother is a greed [sic] money-obsessed psycho and phony reality star,” exposed the escalating tension.

In a final text exchange, Kathryn replied to Dina: "Bring it on. You gold digger,” while her stepmom told her not to be a “public attacker.”

Kathryn then accused Dina of being after her inheritance, writing: "My evil stepmother who is after my inheritance and father’s fortune has me committed because she wants money.”

Kathryn then posted another photo of herself with Morgan, who is currently pregnant with her first child, and commented: "She’s the cruelest, most shallow superficial woman I have ever known. Zero compassion for others, obsessed with self-image and as cruel inside as she is beautiful without. Her looks will fade like a flower, and all that will be left is a heartless monster. Meet my evil stepsister.”

The posts are in stark contrast to the happy family on show at Morgan’s wedding on June 15, which also contrasts with previous posts about the 27-year-old.

One post from June 9 uses the same smiling photo of the sisters together as the tirade but was instead captioned: "My baby grew up and is having babies.”

Another post made the same day shows the sisters together as children, with Kathryn writing: “I’m celebrating MY baby, who is all grown up and about to have HER baby! I LOVE MY baby and I couldn’t be more proud of her and her new adventure into motherhood.”

Another post showing the two sisters saw Kathryn calling Morgan her "google," while further photos show Kathryn enjoying the wedding—posing for one photo under the same rust, cream, and gold floral arch Morgan was married beneath.

The wedding at Clint’s Mission Ranch brought all the Eastwood children together, including eldest daughters Laurie Murray, 69, and Kimber, 60. Kathryn’s brother Scott, 38, was also at the event, as was Clint’s daughter with Titanic actress Frances Fisher, Francesca, 30.

His final two children, Kyle, 56, and Alison, 52, from his first marriage to Maggie Johnson, were also in attendance.