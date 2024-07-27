Team USA lands first gold medal of 2024 Olympics — all the results of day one

Going for the Gold! Team USA have received their first gold medal of the 2024 Olympics with the 4x100-meter freestyle relay team, featuring Caeleb Dressel, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano and Hunter Armstrong.

"It was an extremely special moment," 27-year-old Caeleb, who is set to make Olympic history this year, said afterwards. "I was just truly honored to be part of this relay."

Hunter, who took the third leg of the relay, hit a 46.75 second 100-meter score and he admitted it was completely unexpected.

© Image Photo Agency Gold Medalists, Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team United States

"I just went in, and I'm willing to give my entire body and soul up for these boys and I knew I had to give Caeleb everything I had, so I'm glad I was able to get my job done," he said.

Caeleb took the fourth and final leg; the team won in three minutes, nine point 28 seconds. Australia and Italy took silver and bronze respectively.

The women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team – Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, and Simone Manuel – took home silver, with gold going to Australia and bronze to China.

© picture alliance The relay team from the USA with Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel

"I really was just trying to put together the best possible race that I could," said Simone after she finished the fourth leg, narrowly taking the second spot from China.

"I knew these three women set me up well. And it's been a while since I've been in that race position, so I definitely was a bit more nervous for that race than I would've liked to be."

"It’s super heavy, but you know, it’s beautiful," said Gretchen. "It’s from part of the original Eiffel Tower or something. So, I mean, this piece right there, it’s an honor. It’s honestly so surreal that it’s around my neck right now."

© Bradley Kanaris Summer McIntosh of Canada, Ariarne Titmus of Australia, and Katie Ledecky of the USA pose for a photo after the Women's 400m final

Australia set the Olympic record for the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay with three minutes and 28.92 seconds. Australia also holds the world record with three minutes, 27.96 seconds.

At the end of day one, USA and Australia are tied with five medals; Australia has three golds and two silvers, USA one gold, two silver and two bronze.

Team USA's first medal of the games went to synchronized diving team Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon, who won silver, while cyclist Chloe Dygert took home bronze in the time trials after an earlier fall.

© Tom Weller/VOIGT Frederick Richard from Team United States

Katie Ledecky won the bronze in the 400-meter freestyle; Australia's Ariarne Titmus took gold and Canada's Summer McIntosh the silver.

Going into day two, Team USA will be hoping for a medal from the men's U.S. gymnastics team where they have qualified for the final. The squad finished in fifth behind China, Japan, Great Britain and Ukraine; they have not medaled since 2008.