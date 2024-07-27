Olympics 2024: Team USA's unique living situation in pictures – and it's not in the Olympic Village in Paris

The surfers have also taken to social media to share an inside look at the boats, and New Zealand star Billy Stairmund said that "it's awesome to wake up here and kind of check the coastline every morning and feel refreshed and energized".

"Obviously it would have been cool to get some spectators," he added, speaking to Reuters.

"But at the same time we're here for a job you know, we're here to get medals and at times it probably could be distracting. We're in our little bubble and we're doing everything we can to get those medals."