David Beckham looks so different in Olympic throwback photo

Olympic fever seems to have struck as the 2024 Games officially kick off in Paris, and David Beckham is no exception.

The 49-year-old former football star took to Instagram to wish Team GB good luck, and even shared a special throwback photo for the occasion.

© Instagram David played a key role in the ceremony

In the shot, David is all smiles as he carries the Olympic torch for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Keen-eyed fans will also notice his London 2012 pin badge. He captioned the shot: "Love the Olympics. Good luck @teamgb."

The photograph was taken in May 2012 at the Culdrose naval airbase in Cornwall, where David lit the torch from the Olympic flame which had been flown over from Athens in Greece. This marked the beginning of the Olympic relay, covering 8,000 miles by 8,000 torchbearers.

© Getty David looked dapper in a navy blue suit

At the time, David told the BBC: "To have an Olympic Games in London is amazing but to have it in an area where I grew up, I'm very proud to have been part of that for the last eight years."

He also shared a video from his role in the opening ceremony for the London Olympics which made quite the splash, as the football star drove a speedboat up the River Thames for his second involvement in transporting the flame. Fireworks lit up Tower Bridge before he handed the torch to rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave.

WATCH: David Beckham sails into the 2012 London Olympic Games

David captioned the incredible footage: "Special memories from London 2012."

The dad-of-four also shared a shot of the Eiffel Tower lit up, praising the "incredible" opening ceremony.

© Instagram David shared a shot of the Eiffel Tower

At the time of writing, Team GB already have their first medal, winning silver in the women's time trial cycling, and bronze in the women's diving, Britain's first medal on an opening day since 2004.