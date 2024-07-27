Max Whitlock's ultra-private life: His adorable daughter and childhood sweetheart wife Leah

The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway and one British hopeful hoping to leave a mark is gymnast Max Whitlock.

Boasting fourteen medals and six titles in Olympic and World Championships, the 31-year-old is a sporting veteran. At the Rio 2016 Olympics, the British gymnast made history when he took home gold medals, winning both the floor and pommel titles.

© Getty Images Max standing on the podium in Rio with his gold medal at the ceremony for Men's Pommel Horse

In the same year, he also clinched bronze in the individual all-round to claim Britain's first medal in the event for a whopping 108 years.

At the time, he gushed: "It's just an incredible feeling. All the gymnasts out there know how much work goes into it. You get one minute to show what you've been working on for the last however many years."

© Getty Images The gymnast is hoping to defend his pommel horse title at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Maxi is now gearing up to participate in his fourth Olympic Games where he's hoping to once again defend his pommel horse title. As Max continues his Olympic campaign, join HELLO! As we take a closer look at the athlete's ultra-private family life away from the spotlight…

Max's childhood sweetheart Leah

The gymnast is married to his childhood sweetheart, fellow gymnast Leah. They met at their local children's gym, South Essex Gymnastics Club, aged 12.

© Getty Images Max and Leah on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022

After a whirlwind romance, they got engaged in 2016, with Max popping the question during a trip to the Lake District. Musing on their romantic break, Leah told the Express: "It was a beautiful place and we went for a walk around the grounds and he laid down a picnic blanket and asked me."

For Max, the occasion was "probably more nerve-racking than being in an Olympic Games".

They went on to tie the knot in the summer of 2017 in a beautiful ceremony with friends and family in attendance.

© Getty Images Max and Leah share one daughter together

In 2023, Max and Laeah founded Max Whitlock Gymnastics, with the aim to transform gymnastics in primary schools and to create a profoundly positive influence on young individuals.

Their website reads: "Our aim is to simplify lesson planning, enhance teaching effectiveness and ensure every child enjoys high-quality gymnastics experiences at school. We want to broaden their physical activity horizons and encourage participation in both supportive and competitive sports environments."

Between them, the pair have more than 40 years worth of experience in the world of gymnastics. While Leah now works as a coach, she previously competed for England as a gymnast.

Max and Leah's daughter Willow

The couple welcomed their first child together - a daughter called Willow - in February 2019. Max cites their daughter as his greatest ever achievement.

© Instagram The pair welcomed Willow in 2019

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he shared: "Results are so important to me – gym is what I've done since I was seven years old – but having a child is like nothing else, and the feeling is crazy."

Reflecting on her birth, he went on to say: "I can't describe the feeling I had when she was born – it was surreal. When I held her I couldn't believe she was our baby."

© Instagram The gymnast cites Willow as his greatest achievement

Max and Leah are seemingly keen for little Willow, five, to follow in his and Leah's footsteps. When asked whether they'd be enrolling their tot in gymnastics classes, the couple said: "I don't think we could not."

Max's tranquil family life and home

The family-of-three live in a gorgeous home teeming with cosy, warm interiors. Their bedroom is a tranquil haven with plush silver furnishings, whilst their living room is a bright and airy space decked out with modern artwork, pampas grass and shearling rugs.

© Instagram Their family kitchen is ultra-modern and spacious

As for their kitchen, the family boast an open-plan space complete with large folding glass doors leading to their lush garden. Max enjoys cooking with Willow, and frequently shares videos of the pair whipping up culinary treats on his Instagram page.

© Instagram Max and Leah's garden is a tranquil oasis

Outdoors, meanwhile, Max and Leah have a large garden where Max enjoys taking relaxing ice baths post training. They also have a patio area where they organise barbecues in the summer months. Bliss.